Earnhardt, night racing jazz up Martinsville week

A driving cameo from Dale Earnhardt Jr., an unprecedented night racing schedule, a shorter tentpole event and the debut of a new Cup car at an old track highlight this year’s spring weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

The racing begins Thursday with the Truck Series race, as all three of NASCAR’s top series will run night races at Martinsville in the same weekend for the first time. Friday night’s Xfinity race gets an extra boost of star power with the addition of Earnhardt, who plans to drive the No. 88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports.

“It’s really incredible, frankly,” Martinsville Speedway president Clay Campbell said in a phone interview Monday. “Dale Earnhardt Jr. is still one of -- if not the top -- name in our business. He’s a special individual that fans really love, so for him to choose Martinsville for the one race that he does, we’re really excited about it.”

Earnhardt, who was enshrined in the NASCAR Hall of Fame in January as part of the 2021 class, has raced in one Xfinity event per year since his final full-time Cup season in 2017. He’s finished in the top five three times in five starts, including a pair of races at Richmond.

The Xfinity Series returned to Martinsville last year after a 14-year absence, with Josh Berry winning the spring race for Earnhardt’s team.

“A lot of pressure,” Earnhardt told Alex Weaver of NASCAR.com. “It’s a tough series, a lot of great drivers in that series. I learned some hard lessons at Richmond. They kicked my butt. I’ve got to step my game up when I got to Martinsville, and I’m going to have a lot of fun.

“If I’m racing anybody out there on the racetrack, whether it’s in the top five or 15th-20th, I’m having a good time. I only get to do it once a year, so I really soak it up and enjoy it.”

Saturday’s Cup race will be 20% shorter than in years past. NASCAR shaved 100 laps from the spring race (the fall race will remain at 500) to accommodate a more reasonable departure for fans and try to create urgency from the drivers.

“There’s two different strategies in these spring and fall races, which really makes it entertaining for the fans,” Campbell said. “I think 400 laps is just going to compact the excitement and the intensity.

“I think it’s a move that probably should have been made sooner than when it was.”

Martinsville's packed week begins Tuesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, where the Charlotte museum will unveil an exhibit honoring the speedway's 75th anniversary. Richard Petty and his Hall of Fame crew chief, Dale Inman, are among the luminaries expected for that event.

Weather.com’s long-term forecast indicates dry weather for all three races, but fans will want to bundle up. Friday’s low is 37 degrees, and Saturday’s is 35 degrees.

Saturday night also will mark the Martinsville debut of the Next Gen car, which has earned mostly positive reviews for the racing it’s delivered in seven Cup races so far. Will it create different racing than what we’re used to at Martinsville?

“If it’s something similar to what we’ve seen down here in the past, hey, that’s great,” Campbell said “People like what they see here. But I think what it does do, with the bodies on these cars, you can get a little more physical and not worry about puncturing a tire.

“That’s part of the style of racing that you have to do here, going through the corners, leaning on somebody and doing a little bump and run, so I think that should enhance that style of racing. That’s what Martinsville is all about.”

