Elizabeth Kitley scores 30 points in Virginia Tech win over Appalachian State

The 6-foot-5 Kitley was 14 of 20 from the field. The Tech single-game record is 15 baskets, set by Brittany Cook in a 2008 game at Miami.

"Anytime I feel I can go one-one, then I'll call for the ball. Or they know to give it to me," Kitley said.

"All of us actually have just been waiting for her to have this explosive game," said Aisha Shepard, who had 19 points and six assists for Tech. "I knew Liz was hot early, so I continued to get her the ball and then everyone else just followed suit."

The Hokies jumped to a 17-7 lead with 2:51 left in the first quarter. Kitley had personally outscored the visitors 10-7 at that point.

"Our posts … are smaller, not as physical," Elderkin said. "She was able to catch the ball wherever she wanted to, and when she catches it in there, she shoots a pretty high percentage. And tonight she was terrific."

Kitley earned ACC freshman of the year honors last season but added to her repertoire in the offseason.

"Expanding my game has made me way more confident when I get the ball because I know if you take something away, I have other things I can go to," she said. "The fadeaways I've been working on a ton in the offseason, so that definitely helped the most tonight."