Elizabeth Kitley scores 30 points in Virginia Tech win over Appalachian State

BLACKSBURG — Elizabeth Kitley did not single-handedly beat the Appalachian State women's basketball team Friday.
It only seemed that way.
The sophomore center scored 30 points and made 14 baskets to help Virginia Tech cruise past the Mountaineers 84-59 at Cassell Coliseum.
"In the beginning they were kind of playing one-on-one with me. And anytime I'm in that situation, I'm pretty confident I'm going to be able to score," Kitley said.
With her 14 buckets, Kitley tied the Cassell single-game record for a Tech women's basketball player. She shares the mark with the late Renee Dennis, who had 14 baskets in 1987 games against Florida State and Memphis State.
"That's the game plan every game — throw the ball inside," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. "We did the same thing the first three games; they just … double- and triple-teamed her."
Former Virginia star Heather Burge holds the Cassell women's opponent mark with 16 baskets in a 1992 game.
The Hokies (4-0) entered Friday tied for the Division I lead with an average of 14 3-pointers. So Appalachian State (2-1) was not worried only about Kitley.
"Because they were coming into this game so hot from the 3, it was like, 'How much do we use a double-team [on Kitley]?’" Mountaineers coach Angel Elderkin said. "Because then you double her and now she kicks it out and you get a 3."
The 6-foot-5 Kitley was 14 of 20 from the field. The Tech single-game record is 15 baskets, set by Brittany Cook in a 2008 game at Miami.
"Anytime I feel I can go one-one, then I'll call for the ball. Or they know to give it to me," Kitley said.
"All of us actually have just been waiting for her to have this explosive game," said Aisha Shepard, who had 19 points and six assists for Tech. "I knew Liz was hot early, so I continued to get her the ball and then everyone else just followed suit."
The Hokies jumped to a 17-7 lead with 2:51 left in the first quarter. Kitley had personally outscored the visitors 10-7 at that point.
"Our posts … are smaller, not as physical," Elderkin said. "She was able to catch the ball wherever she wanted to, and when she catches it in there, she shoots a pretty high percentage. And tonight she was terrific."
Kitley earned ACC freshman of the year honors last season but added to her repertoire in the offseason.
"Expanding my game has made me way more confident when I get the ball because I know if you take something away, I have other things I can go to," she said. "The fadeaways I've been working on a ton in the offseason, so that definitely helped the most tonight."
Kitley also had 11 rebounds. She has recorded a double-double in each of Tech's games this season.
"She's one of the better centers in the country," Brooks said.
The Hokies were just 5 of 16 from 3-point range (31.3%). But they had 48 points in the paint and shot 53.8% from the field.
"They didn't really need the 3 ball because they had the higher-percentage shot," Elderkin said.
Not only did Kitley shine, but power forward Asiah Jones had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
"They're obviously way shorter and not as strong as me and Asiah, so we can just go to work," Kitley said.
Tech has scored more than 80 points in each of its first four games. That has never happened before in the history of the program.
Virginia Tech scored 85 points against Richmond, 81 against Liberty and 92 against George Washington.
The Hokies will wrap up their nonleague schedule by hosting Gardner-Webb on Sunday.
Twenty ACC games will follow.
"I'm definitely interested to see what people are going to throw at us," Sheppard said. "We can be really lethal."
The Hokies led 29-10 at the end of the first quarter. Tech shot 66.7% from the field in that quarter.
Tech shot 64.3% from the field in the second quarter, building a 51-31 halftime cushion.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!