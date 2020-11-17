Emory & Henry leaving ODAC, moving up to Division II and South Atlantic Conference

E&H football coach Curt Newsome -- who has coached at the high school, Division III, FCS and FBS levels -- said the Wasps' entry into Division II should pay immediate recruiting dividends.

"It opens up the state of Virginia for us," Newsome said. "We've had areas like Richmond and Tidewater we haven't been able to get into. It's got markets in Charlotte and Greensboro, but first of all we've got to recruit our state.

"Looking forward to the avenues it opens up. Being able to offer scholarships ... it's exciting for us."

Newsome said it will take at least several years to be fully competitive against programs that have rosters stocked with scholarship athletes.

"It's when you get you get your full allotment, and you're able to redshirt and take an older group in," said Newsome, a former assistant coach at Virginia Tech. "The older football teams win in the ODAC and nationwide, unless you're Clemson or Alabama."

E&H women's basketball coach Jaclyn Dickens said recruiting in her own back yard has been difficult as local athletes have opted for nearby Division II schools such as UVa-Wise and King College in Bristol.