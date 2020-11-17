Emory & Henry leaving ODAC, moving up to Division II and South Atlantic Conference

Emory & Henry College's athletic program is moving out ... and up.
A charter member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference since 1976, E&H is leaving the ODAC for the South Atlantic Conference and has applied for admission into NCAA Division II.
The NCAA Membership Committee will meet in July to vote on E&H's move to Division II. If approved, the school would be a provisional Division II member for three years before full membership in 2024.
"This decision was not one that was made lightly," Emory & Henry athletic director Anne Crutchfield said Tuesday during a video conference. "The ODAC has not only been our home for the last 45 years, but we had great relationships with those institutions.
"We were looking at ways we could attract new students to our campus, to get into markets we feel like we need to expand our visibility with."
Emory & Henry's admission into the SAC gives the league 14 members.
Five are in North Carolina: Catawba, Lenoir-Rhyne, Mars Hill, Queens and Wingate; four are in South Carolina: Anderson, Coker, Newberry and Limestone; three are in Tennessee: Carson-Newman, Lincoln Memorial and Tusculum and one is in Virginia: UVa-Wise.
Crutchfield said Emory & Henry fits well into the SAC's geographical footprint. Carson-Newman, LMU and Tusculum were old rivals when E&H was a member of the Smoky Mountain Athletic Conference.
"We're kind of going back to our roots," she said. "It will provide a lot of fan excitement. It will be good for our region, not only Southwest Virginia but East Tennessee.
The Wasps' departure from the ODAC will leave the Division III league with seven football schools and 12 competing in men's and women's basketball.
Crutchfield said Emory & Henry hopes to play a full ODAC schedule in 2021-22 even as the Wasps are not part of the Division III conference.
The biggest change for E&H athletics is that the school can now give athletic scholarships.
The NCAA Division II limit is 36 scholarships for football and 10 each for men's and women's basketball, to be divided among as many athletes as the administration sees fit.
"Rarely does a student get a full scholarship," Crutchfield said.
"Our intention is to fund our sports at the SAC averages. The SAC is one of the most competitive Division II conferences in the country to we have to fund a level that's going to give us an opportunity to compete.
ODAC commissioner Brad Bankston said Tuesday the possibility of E&H remaining an ODAC member in 2021-22 exists if the school does not have any scholarship athletes.
Crutchfield said E&H expects to make a decision about awarding scholarships for 2021-22 in January.
E&H football coach Curt Newsome -- who has coached at the high school, Division III, FCS and FBS levels -- said the Wasps' entry into Division II should pay immediate recruiting dividends.
"It opens up the state of Virginia for us," Newsome said. "We've had areas like Richmond and Tidewater we haven't been able to get into. It's got markets in Charlotte and Greensboro, but first of all we've got to recruit our state.
"Looking forward to the avenues it opens up. Being able to offer scholarships ... it's exciting for us."
Newsome said it will take at least several years to be fully competitive against programs that have rosters stocked with scholarship athletes.
"It's when you get you get your full allotment, and you're able to redshirt and take an older group in," said Newsome, a former assistant coach at Virginia Tech. "The older football teams win in the ODAC and nationwide, unless you're Clemson or Alabama."
E&H women's basketball coach Jaclyn Dickens said recruiting in her own back yard has been difficult as local athletes have opted for nearby Division II schools such as UVa-Wise and King College in Bristol.
"In this area we ended up ... losing some kids to some D-II schools," she said "We've had some kids in the past who had some D-II opportunities and chose us because of the fit."
E&H men's basketball coach Ben Thompson was an assistant coach at Lincoln Memorial when the school in Harrogate, Tennessee lost to Augustana (Ill.) in the Division II national final in 2016.
That was the same year that Augustana defeated Iowa, which reached the Division I Sweet 16 later in the season.
"In basketball, it's really like going to a Division I conference," Thompson said. "It's a big jump. There's a big gap. We're going to look to close it."
Crutchfield said E&H has not determined how much scholarship money will go to each sport. E&H sponsors every SAC championship sport except lacrosse.
"We're in the midst of developing our equivalency awarding model," said Crutchfield, who formerly served as E&H's women's basketball coach and is a former girls head coach at Franklin County High School.
"The ability to award a scholarship has more impact than we would like to admit. So many young folks spend their summers now playing on the travel-ball circuit. Their parents make large investments. The ability to earn a scholarship to a school like Emory & Henry is a return on their investment."
E&H's closest road trip in the ODAC is 115 miles to Roanoke College. It is a seven-hour trip from the Emory campus to Virginia Wesleyan. Filling out a nonconference schedule has meant even longer trips for E&H.
The longest trip for the Wasps in the SAC would be 4 1/2 hours to Coker in South Carolina.
E&H would be one of four Division II schools in Virginia along with UVa-Wise, Virginia State and Virginia Union.
Emory & Henry wants to become more visible statewide and regionally.
"We would look at scheduling ... Virginia State and Virginia Union as well to give our alumni an opportunity to support our teams," Crutchfield said.
"Our geographic footprint is typically in that three-hour radius between Knoxville, Asheville and Charlotte. We feel like we have great alumni support in those areas."
