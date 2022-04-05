ESPN's Marty Smith reflects upon late father at the Masters

Marty Smith's late father used to play golf at Giles Country Club.

Smith is spending this week reporting from the most famous golf course in the land — Augusta National.

The Giles High School and Radford University graduate is covering The Masters for ESPN's "SportsCenter." He also will be part of ESPN's telecast of Wednesday's Par-3 Contest.

"It's such a blessing to be able to cover it at all and be around the players and be able to walk the grounds and be immersed in all of that," Smith said Tuesday morning in a phone interview from Augusta, Georgia, before spending his day interviewing Tiger Woods and others. "To get to cover it for ESPN, … it just blows my mind to have that opportunity, to be somebody that they feel like could maybe be able to convey the passion and the wonder of that event.

"You can have the highest, most outlandish, most irrational expectations for what it is, and then you come here and it exceeds every expectation.

"It is Disney World for dudes."

Smith did not play golf while growing up in Pearisburg, but his father was a golfing "fanatic" who loved Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

"My dad loved The Masters and he loved golf. … He watched it all the time," Smith said. "[For] The Masters, … we would park ourselves there [in front of the TV]. I didn't understand golf when I was a kid, … but he would make me sit there and he would say, 'You need to watch this.’"

Smith, 45, thinks of his father every year when he arrives at Augusta National for Masters week. Leo Smith died in 2008.

"Every year I've been so blessed to come to The Masters working, I buy two beers at the concession stand and I go down to Amen Corner and I sit down on the grass and I watch the guys come through and I drink one beer for me and one beer for him and I just spend a little time with my [late] parents," Smith said. "I spend time just spiritually with my dad, remembering how much he loved it and how desperately I wish he could see this.

"He would be really proud of this. He would be tickled as hell that his boy got to be a part of this."

ESPN began using Smith, who got his start with ESPN on the NASCAR beat, as a "SportsCenter" reporter on The Masters in 2016 or 2017.

"I've covered a lot of different things and this event stands alone in a lot of different ways," he said. "The most amazing thing that I've witnessed professionally is Tiger Woods winning that tournament in 2019. It was like a movie."

Woods, whose right leg was severely injured in a February 2021 car accident, plans to play in the Masters this week.

Smith followed Woods around the course for Woods' nine practice holes Monday.

"There was a British gentleman who I met on the 8th fairway," Smith said. "He said, 'It felt like the end of a Masters Sunday, rather than the start of a Masters Monday.’

"That is the perfect summation of the bedlam that surrounded Tiger Woods yesterday. I've been coming here awhile now; I've never seen anything like that — just throngs and throngs of people, pining to get a glimpse of him. It was so cool to see. When you're talking about 14 months ago, being in that absolutely horrible single-car accident, … to go from there to here is a very long road. It's nearly miraculous."

Smith interviewed Woods on Tuesday for "SportsCenter" and for The Masters' official podcast. He is hosting that podcast this week.

This is the first time ESPN will be using Smith for its telecast of the Par-3 Contest. Smith will conduct interviews on Wednesday's telecast, which begins at noon on ESPN Plus and moves over to ESPN at 3 p.m. for the final two hours. There will be a rebroadcast at 10 p.m. on ESPN2.

This is the first time the Par-3 Contest has been held since 2019.

"It is an amazing event because you've got celebrity caddies, you've got guys' wives caddying for them," Smith said of the contest. "It's a beautiful moment where families can celebrate being at The Masters."

Smith will then cover Thursday's first round and Friday's second round for "SportsCenter."

"You can't [as a spectator] have your phone," Smith said. "You're not watching the golf tournament through the lens of your iPhone. You're watching it and you're living it with someone that you love or a business partner and you're making this memory together.

"To me, as an old man, I just think it's so amazing that you are fellowshipping with someone that you love or that you're there with at the tournament and you're not distracted."

Smith got his start on ESPN in 2006 as a NASCAR reporter for "SportsCenter" and "NASCAR Now." ESPN lost its rights to televise NASCAR Cup races after the 2014 season, but ESPN retained Smith as a “SportsCenter” reporter for other sports.

The North Carolina resident has become an integral part of ESPN’s college football coverage, not only on “SportsCenter” but also on “College GameDay.” He was a sideline reporter in January for ESPN's telecast of the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal between Georgia and Michigan.

Smith also co-hosts the “Marty & McGee” show, which airs weekly on the SEC Network and on ESPN Radio. He also does interviews for his own podcast, “Marty Smith’s America."

Smith, who now golfs himself, will also cover the PGA Championship for ESPN this year.

He continues to educate himself about the golfers he now covers.

Before working as an ESPN sideline reporter for the Southeastern Conference men's basketball tournament in Florida last month, Smith made a pit stop at The Players Championship in Florida to prepare for his Masters gig. He walked the course for nine holes with Jon Rahm and Tony Finau, then walked another nine holes with Dustin Johnson and Pat Perez.

"You can't expect that these guys are going to give you answers of depth unless they know you're invested in them," he said. "I just want to learn about their lives and spend time with them."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.