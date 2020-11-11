Expectations differ for Radford men's and women's basketball teams

The top two returning scorers are Chyree Walker, who averaged just 3.1 points, and Lewis Djonkam (2.8 ppg).

Mike Jones said Walker and Djonkam have stood out in preseason practice. But he said no one has locked up a starting job yet.

Among the newcomers are Shaquan Jules, a transfer from Division II member USC Aiken, and junior college transfers Dante Moses and Jamal Burke.

Dravon Mangum, who had to sit out last year after transferring from Charlotte, will also be able to play for Radford this year.

"This particular team, … they've got to find their identity," Mike Jones said. "Whether we win games or lose games early in the season, it's going to be fun to figure out what our identity is."

The pandemic also ruined the postseason plans of the Radford women's basketball team.

As the second-place team in the Big South standings, Radford was assured of advancing to the WNIT if it did not win the automatic NCAA tournament bid that goes to the Big South tournament champ. But the Big South tournament, NCAAs and WNIT were canceled.