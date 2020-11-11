Expectations differ for Radford men's and women's basketball teams

It's rebuilding time for the Radford men's basketball team.
Not so for the Radford women's basketball team, though.
The Radford men's basketball team must replace all five starters from last year's 21-11 squad, which tied for the Big South regular-season title with a 15-3 league mark.
The departed quintet includes Big South player of the year Carlik Jones, who joined Louisville as a graduate transfer.
"We are, basically, a brand-new team," Radford men's basketball coach Mike Jones said on a Big South video teleconference.
So it was no surprise that Radford was not one of the top teams in the Big South preseason poll of men's basketball coaches and media members Wednesday.
The only surprise was that Radford was picked sixth out of the 11 teams, as opposed to much lower. Even Mike Jones figured Radford would be lower in the poll.
"I don't understand how, with losing that [entire starting lineup], we were picked sixth," Mike Jones said with a laugh. "I guess they have a lot of confidence in the Radford Highlanders."
Expectations are higher for the Radford women's basketball team.
The Highlanders return just two starters from last year's 17-12 team, which took second in the Big South standings with a 15-5 league mark.
But Radford was still picked second in the Big South's preseason coaches poll Wednesday.
"I like this team a lot," Radford women's basketball coach Mike McGuire said. "We did lose three seniors that were very impactful … but … we have 10 returners.
"When I watch this team practice right now, I see a lot of talent. I see a lot of versatility, although there is some inexperience.
"I see a team that could be very, very good offensively. I think we're going to be growing defensively."
Defending regular-season champ Campbell topped the women's poll.
Winthrop, which tied Radford for the Big South regular-season title and won the league tournament, topped the men's poll.
The Radford men would have represented the Big South in the NIT in March, but that tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This year's team is much less experienced.
The top eight scorers are gone, including Carlik Jones (20 ppg) and fellow All-Big South first-team pick Travis Fields. Fields, who averaged 13.1 points as a senior, signed with a pro team in the former Soviet republic of Georgia.
Martinsville graduate Devonnte Holland, who averaged 6.3 points as a senior, signed with a pro team in North Macedonia. Donald Hicks (7.4 ppg) and Devine Eke (6.5 ppg) must be replaced as well.
The top two returning scorers are Chyree Walker, who averaged just 3.1 points, and Lewis Djonkam (2.8 ppg).
Mike Jones said Walker and Djonkam have stood out in preseason practice. But he said no one has locked up a starting job yet.
Among the newcomers are Shaquan Jules, a transfer from Division II member USC Aiken, and junior college transfers Dante Moses and Jamal Burke.
Dravon Mangum, who had to sit out last year after transferring from Charlotte, will also be able to play for Radford this year.
"This particular team, … they've got to find their identity," Mike Jones said. "Whether we win games or lose games early in the season, it's going to be fun to figure out what our identity is."
The pandemic also ruined the postseason plans of the Radford women's basketball team.
As the second-place team in the Big South standings, Radford was assured of advancing to the WNIT if it did not win the automatic NCAA tournament bid that goes to the Big South tournament champ. But the Big South tournament, NCAAs and WNIT were canceled.
The Radford women's basketball team must replace the top two scorers from last year's squad — All-Big South first-team pick Khiana Johnson (12.0 ppg) and All-Big South second-team pick Sydney Nunley (10.8 ppg). Jen Falconer must be replaced as well.
But five of the top seven scorers are back, including returning starters Aiden Rainford (6.4 ppg) and Bryonna McClean (5.5 ppg). Reserve guard Mackalia Wilson 7.8 ppg) is also back.
"We have the depth to play a lot of people," McGuire said.
Amele Ngwafang, a junior who averaged 8.5 points and a team-high 8.1 rebounds off the bench last year, was named to the preseason All-Big South second team Wednesday. She will start at power forward.
"We're looking to win, so in order for us to do that, a lot of us have to step up," Ngwafang said. "I'm ready to step up and score, rebound, [get] loose balls."
Ngwafang is the only player who has sewn up a starting job, said McGuire.
"Amele makes a lot of effort plays," McGuire said. "She's outrunning someone in transition or she's going to outwork somebody when a shot goes up."
