Ferguson atop Hall of Fame golf leaderboard

A familiar name finds himself alone atop the leaderboard after two rounds of the 48th Annual Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame tournament.

John Hatcher Ferguson, the tournament’s defending champion, shot a 5-under 67 to take a four-shot lead after the second round on Saturday at Hanging Rock Golf Club.

Ferguson, who will begin his senior year at Hampden Sydney this fall, came into the day in a three-way tie for the lead with playing partners Ashton Harper and Darrell Craft.

Ferguson, however, wasted little time pulling away from his competition as he birdied the par-5 first hole and went on to shoot a 3-under 32 on the front nine.

On the back nine, the Franklin County High School graduate had his power game on display, which included a drive off the tee onto the green at the 318-yard par-4 17th that led to his last birdie of the afternoon.

“There were some holes out here where I was able to use my length, but the main thing was to keep it in play and I only missed a couple of fairways,” said Ferguson, who is playing for Waterfront Country Club this weekend.

Last year Ferguson took the Hall of Fame title with a whopping eight-stroke victory.