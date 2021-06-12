Ferguson atop Hall of Fame golf leaderboard

A familiar name finds himself alone atop the leaderboard after two rounds of the 48th Annual Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame tournament.
John Hatcher Ferguson, the tournament’s defending champion, shot a 5-under 67 to take a four-shot lead after the second round on Saturday at Hanging Rock Golf Club.
Ferguson, who will begin his senior year at Hampden Sydney this fall, came into the day in a three-way tie for the lead with playing partners Ashton Harper and Darrell Craft.
Ferguson, however, wasted little time pulling away from his competition as he birdied the par-5 first hole and went on to shoot a 3-under 32 on the front nine.
On the back nine, the Franklin County High School graduate had his power game on display, which included a drive off the tee onto the green at the 318-yard par-4 17th that led to his last birdie of the afternoon.
“There were some holes out here where I was able to use my length, but the main thing was to keep it in play and I only missed a couple of fairways,” said Ferguson, who is playing for Waterfront Country Club this weekend.
Last year Ferguson took the Hall of Fame title with a whopping eight-stroke victory.
Even though his play might not show it after two days, Ferguson said he does feel pressure that goes with trying to defend his championship.
“When you come in with any expectations there is a little extra pressure to live up to, but I like that because it holds you up to a higher standard,” Ferguson said.
Playing alongside Ferguson, Harper put himself into second place on his own going into Sunday’s final round with a 1-under 71, which put him at 3 under for the tournament.
“I hit the ball really good, but I could have had a few more putts drop. I had a lot of good opportunities,” Harper said.
Harper, a rising junior at Lord Botetourt High School, nearly saw his round fall apart when he hit his tee shot out of bounds on 17. He rallied to hit his next shot on the green and eventually salvaged a bogey.
He followed that up with a birdie on the par-5 18th to put him into a good position for Sunday.
“That gets me into the final group, which is nice,” Harper said.
Craft wasn’t as fortunate playing in Saturday’s final group as he posted a 5-over 77 to move back into a tie for 11th at 3 over overall.
Roanoke Country Club’s Jack Wilkes shot a 4-under 68 to move into third place at 2 under overall.
Blacksburg Country Club’s Ben Carroll also finished the day with a 4-under round to move into a tie for fourth at 1 under with Brandon LaCroix of Hunting Hills Country Club.
Off the strong performance of Harper and Wilkes, Roanoke Country Club built a 17-stroke lead in the team competition over Blacksburg Country Club.
Sunday’s final round will be played at Ole Monterey Golf Club.
On the women’s side, Blacksburg Country Club’s Alisa Davidova posted an even-par round of 72 to take a one-shot lead over Kathryn Ha of Roanoke Country Club after the first round of play.
Hidden Valley Country Club’s Dot Bolling shot a 5-over 77 to take a seven-stroke lead in the women’s senior division over Hanging Rock’s Suzi Peters.