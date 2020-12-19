Few Timesland schools ready to tip off VHSL winter season

In upcoming weeks, regions will have to determine how teams qualify for the postseason or whether a team must play a minimum number of games to be eligible.

No rush though.

“If we do that now, we’d just shoot ourselves in the foot because we don’t know what our season is going to look like two or three weeks from now,” Eubank said.

“We might get to the point where we just play the games we can get in.”

Parry McCluer boys basketball coach and athletic director Mike Cartolaro is among a group of coaches who wanted the VHSL to delay the winter season even further to give more schools a chance to take the court. He believes that schools strictly using VDH metrics are unlikely to play at all this winter.

“Those people are out of play,” the veteran coach said.

Cave Spring’s boys (Class 3), Auburn’s boys (Class 1) and Lord Botetourt’s girls (Class 3) were among the VHSL teams who were named co-champions when their respective state finals were canceled at the 11th hour in March.

This year’s postseason could leave some teams with a different empty feeling. Reigning Class 2 boys state champion John Marshall is one of the Richmond schools that has opted out this winter.