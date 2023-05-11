Brennon McNair didn’t score the go-ahead run from second on a hit, walk or error in the top of the ninth inning Wednesday night. A pair of balks brought him home.

Brock Bell was called for two balks in the same at-bat, which allowed McNair to score without the ball being put in play, and Salem left the tying run on third base in the bottom of the frame as Columbia eked out a 3-2 Carolina League win at Carilion Clinic Field.

McNair laced a one-out double to center field. Bell (1-1) issued two balks during Junior Calderon’s at-bat and McNair scored. Bell got a pair of groundouts to end the frame.

Ahbram Liendo hit a one-out single in the bottom of the ninth, stole second and advanced to third on a two-out wild pitch.

Cooper McKeehan struck out Miguel Bleis (3 for 5) to record the save for the Fireflies (18-11).

Luis Ravelo hit a solo homer in the fourth inning for the Red Sox (13-15).