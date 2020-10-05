First COVID-19 cases a 'wake-up call' for UVa football players, coaches

"It's hard to have the right words," Mendenhall said. "We've gone from cheering after every test from early July and it was late in the week [when] I announced to the team that we had a number of tests and there was, like, silence.

"It felt funny saying it and the team looked like, 'Wait, did he just say that we had some positives?' And then no one knew quite what to do.' During the meeting, stools started moving farther away from teammates."

"It's heightened awareness, for sure, for all of us. I don't know if I'm next."

Players' meals are of a grab-and-go variety and new protocols are being added this week.

"Still, what I don't know is, anyone who tested positive, how did they get it?" Mendenhall said. "Until they know that, it's hard to target what exactly to do about it. I feel vulnerable, which is maybe just how this works."

Virginia had gone so long without any COVID-19 cases that the UVa players had gone through their protocols and could concentrate on other football-related matters leading into a matchup with reigning ACC champion Clemson.

"It was definitely kind of a shock," veteran offensive lineman Dillon Rinkensmeyer said. "Not having any positive cases for so long, you kind of feel like you're [invincible] but you realize this virus doesn't have favorites and we have to be on our game every week."

