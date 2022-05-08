For Roanoke triathlete, it's 300 — and counting

Mike Morris wears a black jacket his wife and kids had made for him that commemorates the 300 triathlons he’s run. The 68-year-old Roanoker also wears a bracelet featuring the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag.

The jacket is brand new, having been earned just a week ago.

The bracelet is both a show of support and a symbol.

“We’re both fighting for our lives,” he says.

The doctor who diagnosed Morris with stage IV renal cancer in August was blunt: He couldn’t cure Morris, and Morris was going to die. When? That he wouldn’t say. The doctor told Morris that he refused to put an expiration date on people.

But Morris’ family took to the internet, and they did the research. Seven months, they told him. That’s the average life expectancy for this cursed, advanced disease of the kidney.

Morris’ immediate response to this news was exactly what you’d expect. He was stunned, saddened, terrified.

His response since has the same as it’s been for three decades. He runs. He bikes. He swims.

He lives.

And last weekend in Moneta, at the Smith Mountain Lake Triathlon that he founded 25 years ago, Morris completed his 300th triathlon. Friends flew in from all over the country to compete alongside him. These world-class athletes slowed their pace to equal Mike’s, then watched him raise his arms as he crossed the finish line.

That finish line, though, is not symbolic. Morris is far from finished.

“I’m going to start working on 400,” he says.

He’s joking. Kind of. The point is that this big, round number he just reached is not the end. He’s already signed up for another race in July. If he has his way, there will be many more after that.

Morris, who is receiving regular chemotherapy, goes in for a scan every 90 days. At the most recent one in February, his doctor told him: You know, you look damn good for having stage IV renal cancer.

“And I’m going, ‘What the hell am I supposed to look like?’” Morris said with a smile. “I mean, no one really gave me a rule book. They didn’t say, ‘You’ve got to do this or you’re going to regress and decline.’ Nothing. So I just kept doing what I was doing. And I’m here.”

He’s here. And he does look great. Other than the blood bruising on his arms and legs from the medication, you’d never know there was anything wrong with him. The sense of humor and charisma that helped him gain 700 clients as an accountant persists. The breadth of knowledge that prompted friends to dub him “Mike-ipedia” hasn’t gone anywhere.

And he’s got a plan.

“I try to block my life off into small goals,” said Morris, who retired and sold his Roanoke CPA business in November. “In other words, I don’t want to reach out too far. I have two grandchildren that are going to get born — one in June, one in August. I just want to get to there.

“And if I can get to there, then maybe I can get to my next birthday, which is in October. And if get to there, then maybe I can get to Christmas. But I don’t have control over it. I’ve always been in control of my life, and I have no control.”

The control began to slip in the spring of 2021, in the heart of tax season. His running times began to slow. For a man who’s run triathlons on four continents and climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, this was troubling.

Morris thought it might just be lingering effects of knee surgery. He kept competing. He ran a triathlon in West Virginia nine days before he landed in the hospital in July. Even on that day his brain tumor was discovered, Morris ran 4.5 miles.

Surgeons successfully removed that tumor, but subsequent tests found the kidney cancer.

“I get a report card every 90 days,” Morris said. “It’s like having a final exam with no quizzes. That’s the best they can do.”

But the best Morris could do was much more. Sitting on 293 triathlons at the time of his diagnosis, Morris quickly scheduled six more so he’d be at 299 when last week’s Smith Mountain Lake triathlon arrived.

“He tries to stay so positive,” said Mickey Syrop, a longtime friend and fellow triathlete. “That 300 was one of the things that’s really kept him going. He says, ‘As long as I can swim, bike and run, we’re not talking about dying.’”

Syrop, who lives in Wilmington, North Carolina, was among the group of triathletes who traveled to Florida to accompany Morris for career race Nos. 294 and 295. Also on hand was Phil Friedman, a world champion in the sport out of Pennsylvania, and another national-level triathlete who didn’t even know Morris.

“The four of us all wore our Team USA uniforms and all did the course with Mike,” Syrop said. “We’re walking on part of the run. We’re holding up the field. People are just looking at four old guys, you know? I felt like saying, ‘It doesn’t matter if you’re 20, but they — not me — could still kick your [tail]!’”

Such friendships are what Morris reflected on the most as the 300th race approached.

“I knew I could finish that race,” Morris said. “But I thought back on all the 299 to get there. Where have I been? What have I done? Sometimes the destination is not as good as the road you take to get there. The friends that I’ve made, the times that I’ve run.”

Like the folks he met out west while striving to run a triathlon in all 50 states — a goal he completed in 2012. Or the five Iron Man triathlons he’s run. Or scaling the highest peak in Africa.

And whatever comes next.

“As long I can run, swim, bike, mow the grass, do whatever the hell I’ve got to do, we’re not going to talk about my mortality,” Morris said. “Once I’m sick and I’m in bed and I can’t do anything, at that point, we’ll talk about it.”

That time is not now. He’s got his jacket and his bracelet, but there’s plenty more to do.

Aaron McFarling is a sports columnist for The Roanoke Times.

