Ford, Sherwood lead Dawgs past Peoria in President's Cup Final

From the attendance to the performance, Monday night hockey in Roanoke proved to be a rousing success.

Brant Sherwood scored the game-winning goal midway through the third period to supplement Nick Ford’s hat trick, and the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs staved off elimination with a 4-3 victory over Peoria in Game 3 of the President’s Cup Final on Monday at the Berglund Center.

Peoria leads the best-of-five series two games to one. Game 4 is Tuesday night in Roanoke.

The Dawgs drew upon the energy of an announced crowd of 4,577 throughout while bouncing back from consecutive losses in Peoria last week. Roanoke improved to 3-0 on home ice in these playoffs.

“It doesn’t even compare to Peoria,” Sherwood said of the atmosphere. “Not even close. Not even close. It is such a difference playing in this building. Thank you so much for being so loud and supporting us. We appreciate all of you.”

Sherwood tallied the winner from the doorstep with 9:54 left in regulation, getting the puck past Peoria goaltender Jack Berry and just over the line to touch off a wild celebration.

“Woody can be one of the top 10, five players in the league every night when he competes and when he’s dialed in like he was tonight,” Roanoke coach Dan Bremner said.

The first six goals of the game all were scored during a frenetic second period. After Alec Hagaman netted the opener just 1:13 into the period, Ford struck three times to give Roanoke a 3-1 lead.

“He’s always had it in him,” Sherwood said of Ford. “He’s an unbelievable player. Great shot, big talent. We’re lucky to have him in Roanoke.”

Ford’s first two goals came on similar plays, with him staking out in front of the net and banging home passes from Jeff Jones. The third came on a breakaway with 7:38 left in the stanza, triggering a shower of caps from the stands.

“That was definitely the first time in an elimination game that I’ve had three goals,” said Ford, who returned from a stint in the ECHL in mid-March and has delivered seven goals in these playoffs. “Some nights, everything goes in for you, and I was lucky enough that those went in.”

Peoria responded less than two minutes later, with Kasey Kulczycki stuffing in a puck that settled in the crease among heavy traffic to cut the deficit to 3-2. The Rivermen equalized with 39 seconds left in the period, as JM Piotrowski beat Roanoke goalie Sammy Bernard to the short side from the right circle.

“We just kept our cool and we stuck to the process,” Sherwood said. “We know what we can do. We just had to stick with what does it.”

Roanoke outshot Peoria 17-9 in the scoreless first period, doing a diligent job on the defensive end clearing away the kind of rebounds that cost them in Game 2.

“They just worked so hard tonight,” Bremner said. “This team throughout the year, they’ve proven over and over and over again that if they look after our house first and then worry about everything else, we can be successful.

“Heavy sticks in front of our house, heavy sticks getting to their net.”

The Dawgs went 0 for 5 on the power play but did enough to push the series at least one more day.

“It’s just such a relief,” Sherwood said. “We’ve been working hard all season. Of course, we had to make it a little bit difficult this game. That’s just the way she goes with us.”

