Forever intertwined, Griffin and Prater now enshrined

When Steve Prater began working with Lanto Griffin on the golf course 20 years ago, two things stood out in the boy.
One was his alertness. Griffin seemed to pick up everything about his environment during his round and use it to his advantage.
The other was competitiveness. Prater ran a junior golf program at Blacksburg Country Club full of kids who loved to battle, and Griffin fit in the moment he came aboard at age 12.
“His desire to be good at golf – to be good at something – was extremely strong,” Prater said. “He wanted to prove himself, and he proved it through golf.”
Griffin, now a professional golfer with a PGA Tour victory on his resume, is one of two 2021 inductees in the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame. Fittingly, the other is Prater, who’s taught golf in the region for more than two decades and currently serves as the director of golf instruction at Blacksburg Country Club.
“It just was a natural combination,” said Ned Baber, who’s on the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame board. “They’re so close to each other and mean so much to each other it was just the perfect combination to do it at the same time.”
After Griffin’s father died of a brain tumor when the boy was 12, Prater offered Griffin a free membership to Blacksburg Country Club. There Griffin honed a game that would make him a two-time winner of the Korn Ferry Tour and the 2019 Houston Open champion.
The value of Prater’s support was immeasurable.
“That’s what made me fall in love with the game at a young age,” Griffin told the AP after his win in Houston. “If Steve didn’t bring me in at that real vulnerable part of my life, then there’s no chance that I would be playing golf in college — or winning the Houston Open.”
While Griffin is Prater’s most prominent pupil, he’s far from the only player to benefit from the 62-year-old’s expertise. Prater has taught 87 juniors who’ve gone on to play in college.
The son of former Virginia Tech football player Jack Prater and a Blacksburg High School graduate, Prater returned to the area in 1995 after stints in Florida and New York. He spent a decade as the pro at Blacksburg Country Club, then worked for 10 years at Roanoke Country Club before returning to Blacksburg last year.
“It’s mostly just physics of the golf swing,” Prater said of his teaching style. “It’s the circular motion, and it’s about swing plane and spine angles and eye line. It’s not the typical, ‘Keep your head still, keep your left arm straight, shift your weight.’ It’s physics and mathematics.
“I would have definitely failed physics if I were in class, but I understand the physics of the golf swing very well.”
Beyond the enshrinement, this is a big week for Prater, Griffin and area golf. Before the Roanoke Valley Hall of Fame men’s and women’s tournaments begin on Friday, Blacksburg Country Club is hosting The Lanto Junior Tournament Monday-Thursday. That’s a first-year, AJGA-sanctioned event Griffin is sponsoring, and it’s expected to draw a strong field of top juniors.
“Now we’ve got both the Scott Robertson and The Lanto both here in Southwest Virginia, which is incredible,” Prater said. “Most other people have to travel all over the world to get to these things. We’re pretty lucky.”
ROANOKE VALLEY GOLF HALL OF FAME TOURNAMENT
MEN (three rounds)
Defending champion: John Hatcher Ferguson (The Westlake)
First round Friday (6/11) Hunting Hills
Second round Saturday (6/12) Hanging Rock
Third round Sunday (6/13) Ole Monterrey
WOMEN (two rounds)
Defending champion: Ashnoor Kaur (Roanoke Country Club)
First round Saturday (6/12) Hanging Rock
Second round Sunday (6/13) Ole Monterrey
---
2021 Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame Scholarships
DON HOLLIDAY MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP / $30,000 ($7,500/year)
Jacob Vance – Lord Botetourt / Liberty U
KING FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP / $14,000 ($3,500/year)
Luke Roberts – Northside / Patrick Henry Community College
LANTO GRIFFIN SCHOLARSHIP – 2 Recipients at $5,000 ($1,250/year)
1. Abby Hunter – Blacksburg / Western Illinois U
2. Ryan Straub – Patrick Henry / JMU
DAVE LAMANCA MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP / $5,000
Will Clemens – Salem / UVa
JOSH McCOY MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP / $3,000
Ryan Straub – Patrick Henry / JMU
ANDREW HALEY/I.B. HEINEMANN MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP/ $2,000
Walker Wright – Cave Spring / UVa
RON L. WILLARD SCHOLARSHIP / $1,000
Kasey McKee – William Byrd / Virginia Tech
BISCOTTE FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP / $1,000
Chris Blankenship – William Byrd / Radford U.
BUDDY CLEMENT MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP/ $1,000
Luke Barrette – Hidden Valley / Virginia Western CC
ARCHIE GOODE SCHOLARSHIP / $1,000
Alex Glick – Cave Spring / UVa
THE PROFFITT FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP / $1,000
Michael Kupec – Hidden Valley / JMU
Stop-In Scholarship / $1,000
Joseph Johnson – William Byrd / Radford U.
BOBBY PENN / $1,000
Kaitlyn Mosdell – Lord Botetourt / Radford U.
DR. PHIL KISTLER MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP / $1,000
Franklyn Spiers – Cave Spring / VMI
HANSON FAMILY SHCOLARSHIP / $1,000
Hannah Moran – Salem / UVa
EVOLUTION HR SCHOLARSHIP / $1,000
Walker Wright – Cave Spring / UVa
HALEY TOYOTA SCHOLARSHIP / $1,000
Ryan Straub – Patrick Henry / JMU
Nunnenkamp Family Scholarship / $1,000
Kasey McKee – William Byrd / Virginia Tech
DR. RICHARD AND JANE NEWTON / $1,000
Chris Blankenship – William Byrd / Radford U.
HEARP FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP / $1,000
Luke Taylor – William Byrd / Bluefield
RVWGA DOT C. BOLLING SCHOLARSHIP / $1,000
Kaitlyn Mosdell – Lord Botetourt / Radford U.
RVWGA SCHOLARSHIP / $500
Kasey McKee – William Byrd / Virginia Tech
W.P. “PENNY” ENGLISH MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP/ $1,000
Regan Tuck – William Byrd / Virginia Tech
CRAFT FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP / $500
Autumn Poole – Salem / Virginia Tech
BOB McLELLAND MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP / $500
Franklyn Spiers – Cave Spring / VMI
BRENNER FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP/ $50
Natalie Mullins – William Byrd / Washington and Lee
FIRST CITIZENS BANK - $500
Ben Collier – Patrick Henry / University of Utah
STEVEN G. FOLEY MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP - $500
Kaitlyn Mosdell – Lord Botetourt / Radford U.
DAN KEFFER MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP / $500
Matthew Johnson – Northside / Liberty U.
HAM PETTIGREW MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP / $500