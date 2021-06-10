Forever intertwined, Lanto Griffin and Steve Prater are now enshrined in Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame

When Steve Prater began working with Lanto Griffin on the golf course 20 years ago, two things stood out in the boy.

One was his alertness. Griffin seemed to pick up everything about his environment during his round and use it to his advantage.

The other was competitiveness. Prater ran a junior golf program at Blacksburg Country Club full of kids who loved to battle, and Griffin fit in the moment he came aboard at age 12.

“His desire to be good at golf — to be good at something — was extremely strong,” Prater said. “He wanted to prove himself, and he proved it through golf.”

Griffin, now a professional golfer with a PGA Tour victory on his resume, is one of two 2021 inductees in the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame. Fittingly, the other is Prater, who’s taught golf in the region for more than two decades and currently serves as the director of golf instruction at Blacksburg Country Club.

“It just was a natural combination,” said Ned Baber, who’s on the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame board. “They’re so close to each other and mean so much to each other, it was just the perfect combination to do it at the same time.”