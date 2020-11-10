Former Ferrum athletic director Abe Naff files new lawsuit in federal court

Last month, Franklin County Circuit Judge Stacey Moreau granted Ferrum's motion to dismiss that lawsuit. The only count that survived was the breach of contract count concerning the unused vacation days. But Naff's lawyers were given the green light to file an amended lawsuit.

Naff's lawyers filed that amended lawsuit in Franklin County on Tuesday.

In the amended complaint, Naff is again suing Ferrum for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress. He is seeking $30 million in damages.

Fishwick provided the federal lawsuit and the amended state lawsuit to The Roanoke Times on Tuesday but said in an email he would have no further comment.

Ferrum's lawyer, Todd Leeson of Gentry Locke, said Tuesday in an email to The Roanoke Times that both the EEOC and the circuit judge "analyzed Mr. Naff's various legal allegations against Ferrum College and have dismissed them."

"Mr. Naff has now apparently contacted the media again to publicly accuse Ferrum of unlawful conduct," Leeson said in the email. "We have not had the opportunity to review Mr. Naff s latest court filings."

Fishwick, not Naff, contacted The Roanoke Times on Tuesday.