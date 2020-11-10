Former Ferrum athletic director Abe Naff files new lawsuit in federal court

Former Ferrum College athletic director Abe Naff, who filed a lawsuit against the college in Franklin County Circuit Court in May, filed a federal lawsuit against the school Tuesday.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court, accuses Ferrum of: violating the Americans with Disabilities Amendments Act; violating the Age Discrimination in Employment Act; retaliating against Naff in violation of Title IX; and breach of contract. He is seeking more than $4 million in damages.
Naff, 60, spent 15 years as the school’s athletic director. According to the lawsuit, “his employment was unjustly and unfairly terminated on June 28, 2019.”
The new lawsuit claims Naff observed that "women's sports received inferior treatment" at Ferrum. The lawsuit claims that Naff told Ferrum President David Johns and other administrators that the NCAA Division III school was not in compliance with Title IX because it did not treat women's sports equally. Title IX bans sexual discrimination at federally funded schools.
According to the lawsuit, Naff objected "to Johns' decision to offer free room and board to the football coach's son in order to entice the football coach to remain" at Ferrum. Naff advised Ferrum that the preferential treatment violated Title IX. The coach was not named, nor was the year this allegedly occurred.
Naff also objected to "paying the men's basketball coach he had hired at a higher salary than the women's basketball coach," according to the lawsuit. The coaches were not named.
According to the lawsuit, Naff also lobbied for significant improvements to the softball facility.
"All of Mr. Naff's requests for gender equity in the athletic department were rejected by Ferrum," the lawsuit states. "Naff's objections to Ferrum College's violations of Title IX were repeatedly ignored."
Because of Naff's actions, the lawsuit claims that Naff "is protected under Title IX from retaliation for opposing gender inequities."
The filing of a new lawsuit in federal court was not as surprise.
In February, Naff filed a discrimination complaint against Ferrum with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. His lawyers, John Fishwick Jr. and Carrol Ching, had said in a news release at the time that once the EEOC investigation was completed, Naff would file a lawsuit in federal court “if necessary."
The EEOC dismissed Naff's complaint in August, deciding the evidence did not show discrimination had occurred. According to the dismissal, investigator Vickki Sumlin determined that "the EEOC is unable to conclude that the information obtained establishes violations of the statues. This does not certify that the respondent is in compliance with the statues."
With the EEOC having weighed in, Naff had the right to file a lawsuit in federal court within 90 days.
The count involving the Americans with Disabilities Amendments Act concerns Naff having been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
"Defendant regarded Mr. Naff as a disabled individual as a result of his diagnosed prostate cancer, despite the fact that Mr. Naff was able to perform his duties," the lawsuit states. "Defendant … perceived this disability as substantially limiting Mr. Naff’s major life activity of working.
"As a result of this perceived disability, defendant terminated Mr. Naff from his position."
The count pertaining to the Age Discrimination in Employment Act concerns Naff having been 59 years old when he was fired.
"Naff was terminated because of his age, in order for Ferrum College to pursue its 'different direction,’" the lawsuit states. "This 'different direction’ meant significantly younger employees, including those without health issues."
The lawsuit stated Naff was replaced by "a significantly younger, less qualified individual." Ferrum hired former Wheaton College athletic director John Sutyak, who is in his early 40s, as its new athletic director in December 2019.
The count involving breach of contract concerns 10 to 12 unused vacation days.
In May, Naff had sued Ferrum in Franklin County Circuit Court for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress and breach of contract. He sought more than $9 million in damages.
Last month, Franklin County Circuit Judge Stacey Moreau granted Ferrum's motion to dismiss that lawsuit. The only count that survived was the breach of contract count concerning the unused vacation days. But Naff's lawyers were given the green light to file an amended lawsuit.
Naff's lawyers filed that amended lawsuit in Franklin County on Tuesday.
In the amended complaint, Naff is again suing Ferrum for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress. He is seeking $30 million in damages.
Fishwick provided the federal lawsuit and the amended state lawsuit to The Roanoke Times on Tuesday but said in an email he would have no further comment.
Ferrum's lawyer, Todd Leeson of Gentry Locke, said Tuesday in an email to The Roanoke Times that both the EEOC and the circuit judge "analyzed Mr. Naff's various legal allegations against Ferrum College and have dismissed them."
"Mr. Naff has now apparently contacted the media again to publicly accuse Ferrum of unlawful conduct," Leeson said in the email. "We have not had the opportunity to review Mr. Naff s latest court filings."
Fishwick, not Naff, contacted The Roanoke Times on Tuesday.
Leeson did note in his email that Ferrum had offered Naff in June 2019 a "generous severance package" that included six more months of health coverage but that Naff rejected the offer.
Naff spent 23 years as Ferrum’s baseball coach before stepping down after the 2007 season. He did double duty as the athletic director for his final four years as coach.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!