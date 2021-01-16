Former Fleming lineman hoping to catch NFL scouts attention in all-star game

Savannah State assistant football coach Nate Baker calls Michael Johnson the “face of the athletic department.”
Everywhere Baker looks, he sees the former William Fleming High School lineman’s image.
Johnson has not been a big man on campus just because he has been a 6-foot-6, 328-pound offensive lineman for the past three years.
The former Colonel has made the most of his time at the school in southeast Georgia.
Johnson graduated in three years with a degree in criminal justice, and he followed that by earning a master's degree in business.
“He’s the dang face of the athletic department,” Baker said. “They’ve got pictures of him playing football. They’ve got pictures of him at graduation. He was on our [promotional] poster. He’s had a pretty good impact on Savannah State.”
Johnson hopes to make a bigger mark.
With Savannah State’s 2020 season pushed to the spring and all but canceled because of COVID-18, he elected to forego his final year of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft.
Step 1 begins Sunday when Johnson will play in the Tropical Bowl in Celebration, Florida.
The rosters for the 11 a.m. game include a mix of players anywhere from Division II schools all the way up to SEC and ACC programs.
Johnson will suit up for the National Team, competing against an American Team that includes Virginia Tech defensive lineman Jarrod Hewitt and Hokies punter Oscar Bradburn.
The former William Fleming lineman hopes to parlay his Sunday in the Florida sun into a shot at becoming a late-round NFL pick.
He said he has heard from NFL scouts from the Bills, Falcons, Ravens, Eagles, Patriots and Buccaneers, among others.
He could do worse than a chance to get into training camp along with Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady.
“I’d get his autograph,” Johnson said.
Savannah State dropped to the Division II ranks in 2019 after struggling as an FCS program in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
With Johnson serving as one of the team captains, the Tigers finished 7-3 in 2019 with the program’s first winning record in 21 years.
He planned to return for his senior year in 2020 until the coronavirus wiped out the schedule.
Johnson did get to produce some practice video that Baker said impressed some NFL scouts.
“It’s unfortunate we didn’t get to play,” Baker said. “He’s a totally different player. He’s not even the same guy he was in the spring.”
Johnson played in a spread offense during his first two college seasons before Shawn Quinn took over as Savannah State’s head coach in 2019 and installed a power running game with an inside-zone blocking scheme.
Johnson played right guard as a junior.
“He can base block people really, really well and his pass [protection] is solid,” Baker said. “He’s just a hard dude to get around.
“The big thing with him is definitely his size. He’s just kind of unicorn. Six-foot-six guys that have a 6-9 wingspan just don’t grow on trees.”
Johnson graduated from William Fleming in 2016 after playing three seasons under former Colonels head coach Bobby Martin.
If there were colleges interested in his services, Johnson said the recruiters were quickly turned off when they saw his academic transcript.
He spent a year at Fork Union Military Academy where his future brightened.
“Got my grades, got me some more film,” Johnson said. “I got in better shape. Coaches could see right off the bat that I was taking this seriously.”
Johnson said he had multiple scholarship offers after his year at FUMA.
“I really liked Savannah State,” he said. “They were in a rebuilding phase. I thought I’d come down, help them rebuild, win some games. The first two years were rough, but the third one was great.”
Johnson was a mainstay at Savannah State after the roster underwent a major overhaul when Quinn took charge of the program after a year as interim head coach.
When Baker joined the staff, he said there were only six offensive linemen on the entire team.
“Those six guys stuck with it,” Baker said. “Mike was one of them. Those guys had a fight about them that was just different. Mike was the leader.
“Mike played every snap last year. Every single one. Never came out of the game.”
Following Saturday’s Tropical Bowl, which will be streamed live on FloSports, Johnson might attend a “Pro Day” showcase if one materializes at nearby Georgia Southern University.
Then he hopes to hear his name called in the draft, following in the footsteps of former Fleming lineman John St. Clair, who was a third-round pick by the St. Louis Rams in 2000 and later played for the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI.
“If I had to bet, I’d say he’d make a camp for sure,” Baker said.
Either way, Mike’s going to be a successful dude no matter what. He’s one of the hardest-working guys I’ve ever been around.
“He was able to work, work out, train, and go to school and manage a 3.0 and get two degrees. It’s pretty impressive what he’s done.”
