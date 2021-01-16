Former Fleming lineman hoping to catch NFL scouts attention in all-star game

Johnson was a mainstay at Savannah State after the roster underwent a major overhaul when Quinn took charge of the program after a year as interim head coach.

When Baker joined the staff, he said there were only six offensive linemen on the entire team.

“Those six guys stuck with it,” Baker said. “Mike was one of them. Those guys had a fight about them that was just different. Mike was the leader.

“Mike played every snap last year. Every single one. Never came out of the game.”

Following Saturday’s Tropical Bowl, which will be streamed live on FloSports, Johnson might attend a “Pro Day” showcase if one materializes at nearby Georgia Southern University.

Then he hopes to hear his name called in the draft, following in the footsteps of former Fleming lineman John St. Clair, who was a third-round pick by the St. Louis Rams in 2000 and later played for the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI.

“If I had to bet, I’d say he’d make a camp for sure,” Baker said.

Either way, Mike’s going to be a successful dude no matter what. He’s one of the hardest-working guys I’ve ever been around.

“He was able to work, work out, train, and go to school and manage a 3.0 and get two degrees. It’s pretty impressive what he’s done.”

