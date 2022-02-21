Former Salem baseball team owner Kelvin Bowles dies at 82

If it weren't for Kelvin Bowles, Salem might not still have a minor league baseball team.

Bowles bought the franchise in 1985, when the team was in danger of being moved out of state. The Franklin County native kept the team for 21 years.

Bowles, who was inducted into the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame in 2002, died Sunday in hospice care at his Smith Mountain Lake home at the age of 82 from complications of multiple myeloma. He had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma a year ago.

His death was announced Monday by the Salem Red Sox, which is the current incarnation of the franchise Bowles once owned.

"Kelvin was an outstanding partner with the city of Salem," Salem tourism director and former Salem civic facilities director Carey Harveycutter said Monday in a phone interview. "Everything that he did with his baseball team was to make it better. And by making the team better, Salem was better served.

"We would not [still] have had pro baseball in Salem were it not for Kelvin."

As a kid, Bowles picked tobacco in Franklin County. He grew up to be a cable television magnate, a baseball scout, and the owner of both a minor league team and a 340-acre Franklin County farm.

"He was always on the go, whether it was cable TV or baseball or farming or just anything he had his hand in," said his son, Brian Bowles, who once worked for his father as the Salem ballclub's finance director.

"He absolutely loved [owning the team], but additionally, he just loved baseball."

After leaving the U.S. Air Force in the 1960s, Kelvin Bowles returned home and went to work for a cable company. He then started his own endeavor.

He built systems in more than 20 communities, beginning with Pembroke and Rocky Mount, in the 1970s and 1980s before selling Atlantic Metrovision Corp. in 1998.

While in the cable TV business and while owning the minor league team, Bowles also worked as a pro baseball scout.

"I was so fortunate to be able to combine cable TV and baseball," he told The Roanoke Times in a 2006 interview. "If not, I would have had to turn my back on baseball."

He was a scout for more than 30 years, beginning with the Major League Scouting Bureau in 1975. He became a scout for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1980, then served a scout for the Montreal Expos. He was a scout for the Florida Marlins when the Marlins won the World Series in 1997, so Bowles got a World Series ring. He concluded his scouting career with the Boston Red Sox.

In the fall of 1985, the New York-based owners of the Carolina League's Salem Redbirds (then a Texas Rangers affiliate) wanted to sell the team. The Redbirds would have moved to Charleston, West Virginia, if the sale had gone through, but the Carolina League rejected the sale.

Bowles stepped in that fall, paying $175,000 for the Class A franchise. A Roanoke Times & World-News editorial called him "The man of the hour."

"I didn't know how to run a team," Bowles said in 2006. "It was just a fun thing. Of course it was a much smaller thing then."

The team became a Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate known as the Buccaneers in the 1987 season. The Bucs won the Carolina League championship that year.

The team used to play at Municipal Field (now Kiwanis Field), but the facility eventually ceased to meet minor league standards. The Pirates talked of changing affiliates after the 1994 season if Salem did not get a new ballpark.

Bowles announced plans to sell the team in January 1994, but the Salem City Council delayed voting on whether or not to give the new owner a stadium lease. The Carolina League then rejected the sale. The city decided to build a new ballpark, and Bowles opted to keep the team. Salem Memorial Baseball Stadium debuted in 1995.

"Kelvin was very much involved in the new home," Harveycutter said.

The franchise became a Colorado Rockies affiliate known as the Avalanche in the 1995 season. The team won the Carolina League championship in 2001.

"That night we won that final game at home was my proudest moment [as an owner]," Bowles said in 2006.

The team name remained the Avalanche when the club became a Houston Astros affiliate beginning in the 2003 season.

The club drew 72,000 fans in 1985. Attendance grew to 255,225 fans in the 2005 season.

But Bowles cared about more than the bottom line.

"When he asks me how we did last night, he means did we win, not how many people did we have or how much money did we bring in," then-Avalanche general manager John Katz said in 2006.

Salem Red Sox general manager Allen Lawrence first worked for Bowles' team as an intern in 2002 and moved up the ladder before eventually becoming assistant GM at the end of the Bowles era.

"I remember him treating me as an intern … with such great respect," Lawrence. "I always admired that about him, how he treated everybody the same no matter who you were."

As the owner, Bowles used to have a suite at the ballpark.

"He barely used it," Lawrence said. "Even on the really cold nights, and the really hot days in the summer, … he was always out [in the stands], … watching the game and talking to the fans. He was always so engaged with the crowd."

In the summer of 2006, Bowles announced he was selling the Avalanche to an investment group called Hardball Capital. A source with the team told The Roanoke Times at the time that the price was about $8 million.

"It's been fun, but every year there's been more rules and regulations and problems," Bowles said in 2006. "I won't say it was less fun, but almost daily there's situations you have to handle. … And I'm thinking 'Wait a minute, I can go farm full time and nobody tells me what to do.'"

Hardball Capital sold the team to Fenway Sports Group after the 2007 season.

Bowles is survived by his wife, Jane, their son, daughter-in- law and two grandsons.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 pm and from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Conner-Bowman Funeral Home and Crematory in Rocky Mount. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

