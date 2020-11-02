Former Virginia Tech baseball coach Chuck Hartman dies at 85

"I wanted to pat them on the butt, but sometimes that doesn’t work because you’ve got some kid that’s not doing what you want him to do or he’s been in a little trouble," Hartman said in 2018. "One of the best times I think I ever had in coaching, we were in Louisville. We had a lead up until about the seventh inning and they took the lead. For the ninth inning, we loaded the bases, and the guy we’ve got coming up has struck out three times. [One of] my players, I about kicked one through the pants. He said. ‘Coach, you’ve got to get somebody else [to pinch hit.]’ I said, ‘He’s on our team. We’re going with him.’ ... He hit a grand slam.”