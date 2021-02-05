Former WDBJ sports anchor Karen Loftus in Tampa

A familiar face to area TV viewers has been a witness to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' memorable season.
Former WDBJ-TV (Channel 7) weekend sports anchor Karen Loftus is now the weekend sports anchor and weekday sports reporter for WFLA-TV, the NBC affiliate in Tampa, Florida.
Not only has she been covering Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and company on their drive to the Super Bowl, but Sunday's big game will be held in her city.
"Everybody's going nuts," Loftus said in a phone interview this week.
Loftus spent five years as the weekend sports anchor and weekday sports reporter for WDBJ before leaving in December 2016 to become a sports reporter and fill-in sports anchor for WGNO-TV in New Orleans.
She exited WGNO in January 2020 for the job in Tampa, moving up from the No. 50 television market in the nation to the No. 13 market (Tampa-St. Petersburg).
"At the time, all the [Tampa] sports teams were pretty bad," Loftus, 36, said.
But the past year has been a memorable one for Tampa sports.
Not only have the Bucs been on a roll, but the Tampa Bay Lightning won the 2020 Stanley Cup Final and the Tampa Bay Devil Rays made it the 2020 World Series.
"Do you know how many people have reached out to me and been like, 'You're the good luck charm!’" Loftus said.
Last March, Brady sent shock waves through the NFL by leaving the New England Patriots to sign with Tampa Bay.
"People were … in disbelief [in Tampa] that Tom Brady was coming to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which I don't think was unique to Tampa," Loftus said. "Everybody in the entire country was like, 'Wait, what?’"
Brady led the Bucs to their first winning season since 2016.
"Nobody wants to let him down. There's so much respect for him in that locker room," Loftus said. "When he first got here, it was the idea that, 'Whoa, Tom Brady is our quarterback, and look at all of the guys on our team. We can really have something special.’
"There was this incredible commitment to staying safe through COVID."
The Bucs won their final four regular-season games to advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2007. They have won three road playoff games to make it to the Super Bowl.
"At the beginning of the season, the defense played well while the offense [got] up to speed. … You started a new quarterback in this offense and they're learning on the fly; there's no preseason games," Loftus said. "You're finally seeing the offense catch up to the defense as far as being together. They know each other inside and out.
"Tom Brady has this … demonstrated ability to build confidence."
Loftus has been inside Raymond James Stadium to cover all of the Bucs' home games for WFLA this season. But she has also had a second role.
WFLA is the "official TV station" of the Buccaneers. So Loftus was in the stadium's control room during the home games to provide fans with in-game Jumbotron updates on other action around the league.
She was told to wear a mask during those Jumbotron appearances, which made her job tricky.
"When you're trying to speak enthusiastically, you basically are waterboarding yourself with the mask on," she said. "There was definitely an adjustment period for that."
Loftus has yet to interview Brady and the rest of the team in person. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Bucs have done their interviews via video conferences this season.
"Brady for the most part is very serious — never going to give you that viral sound bite," Loftus said. "But … he's loosened up a little bit. Every once in awhile, you get him making jokes."
WFLA will get only one seat in the press box Sunday for social-distancing reasons; WFLA's sports director will be in that spot. Loftus will be reporting live from outside the stadium Sunday.
In New Orleans, Loftus covered the LSU football team's national championship season. She was in New York to cover Joe Burrow winning the Heisman Trophy and was in New Orleans for the national championship game.
She also got to cover the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans.
"New Orleans was amazing," she said. "I went there for a career step, knowing that I could get the reps there of covering professional sports teams."
Tampa now has an NBA team, albeit temporarily. The Toronto Raptors are playing their home games in Tampa this season because of the pandemic.
"I was over-the-top excited when the news broke that the Raptors were coming to Tampa because I had such a great experience covering the Pelicans," Loftus said.
Loftus said she loves living in Tampa.
"It's amazing," she said. "Tons of outdoor activity, which I love. I loved that in Roanoke."