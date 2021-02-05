Former WDBJ sports anchor Karen Loftus in Tampa

"Do you know how many people have reached out to me and been like, 'You're the good luck charm!’" Loftus said.

Last March, Brady sent shock waves through the NFL by leaving the New England Patriots to sign with Tampa Bay.

"People were … in disbelief [in Tampa] that Tom Brady was coming to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which I don't think was unique to Tampa," Loftus said. "Everybody in the entire country was like, 'Wait, what?’"

Brady led the Bucs to their first winning season since 2016.

"Nobody wants to let him down. There's so much respect for him in that locker room," Loftus said. "When he first got here, it was the idea that, 'Whoa, Tom Brady is our quarterback, and look at all of the guys on our team. We can really have something special.’

"There was this incredible commitment to staying safe through COVID."

The Bucs won their final four regular-season games to advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2007. They have won three road playoff games to make it to the Super Bowl.