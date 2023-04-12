Four Salem pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout as the Red Sox claimed a 2-0 victory over Carolina in a Wednesday matinee contest at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, North Carolina.

Starter Jose Ramirez, Felix Cepeda (1-0), Caleb Bolden and Marques Johnson combined to allow one hit and three walks, and the quartet struck out 14.

The Mudcats’ lone hit came on Luke Adams’ one-out double in the fourth inning against Ramirez.

All of the scoring for the Red Sox (3-2) came in the second inning.

Ronald Rosario’s double scored Luis Ravelo and Roman Anthony’s single drove in Rosario.

Anthony and Miguel Bleis each had two hits.

Salem 7, Carolina 2

Salem left fielder Allen Castro hit a grand slam and drove in six runs as the Red Sox opened the six-game road series Tuesday night with a victory.

Castro’s first homer of the season came in the third inning and gave the Red Sox a 5-1 lead. Abraham Linedo and Anthony drew back-to-back walks to open the inning, Bleis’ single loaded the bases, and Castro turned on a 1-2 offering off Fernando Olguin (0-1) for the go-ahead runs.

Gabriel Jackson (1-0) allowed one run on two hits and struck out one over three innings of relief to pick up the victory.