Four Salem pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout as the Red Sox claimed a 2-0 victory over Carolina in a Wednesday matinee contest at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, North Carolina.
Starter Jose Ramirez, Felix Cepeda (1-0), Caleb Bolden and Marques Johnson combined to allow one hit and three walks, and the quartet struck out 14.
The Mudcats’ lone hit came on Luke Adams’ one-out double in the fourth inning against Ramirez.
All of the scoring for the Red Sox (3-2) came in the second inning.
Ronald Rosario’s double scored Luis Ravelo and Roman Anthony’s single drove in Rosario.
Anthony and Miguel Bleis each had two hits.
Salem 7, Carolina 2
Salem left fielder Allen Castro hit a grand slam and drove in six runs as the Red Sox opened the six-game road series Tuesday night with a victory.
Castro’s first homer of the season came in the third inning and gave the Red Sox a 5-1 lead. Abraham Linedo and Anthony drew back-to-back walks to open the inning, Bleis’ single loaded the bases, and Castro turned on a 1-2 offering off Fernando Olguin (0-1) for the go-ahead runs.
Gabriel Jackson (1-0) allowed one run on two hits and struck out one over three innings of relief to pick up the victory.