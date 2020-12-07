Frank Beamer says Shane ready to be a head coach

This has been a special week not only for Shane Beamer but for his parents, too.
Beamer, the son of former Virginia Tech football coaching legend Frank Beamer and Cheryl Beamer, was named the football coach at South Carolina on Sunday.
"We're so very proud," Frank Beamer said in a phone interview from his Blacksburg home. "He's done a great job of preparing himself for it.
"He's ready for this. He's good at recruiting, but recruiting's just hard work. It's making the extra call and writing the extra note and finding out who's going to okay the decision and getting the details of what the family's like, and he's just always been very good about that.
"He's so ready for this job that I really think he's going to do a great job."
Shane Beamer, 43, was on Steve Spurrier's staff at South Carolina for four seasons before leaving in February 2011 to join his father's staff at Tech. He was the associate head coach and running backs coach for the final five seasons of his father's Virginia Tech reign.
Shane Beamer, a Blacksburg High School and Virginia Tech graduate, has also coached under Kirby Smart at Georgia and under Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma.
"Think about the places he's been, with the good coaches he's been with, and he never asked me to make one call for him," Frank Beamer said. "He's done it on his own."
Frank and Cheryl Beamer are not surprised their son became a coach.
When Frank Beamer was the coach at Murray State and Shane Beamer was in elementary school, Shane would pretend to be a coach heading to a road game.
"He literally would line up our kitchen chairs, put on a coat and tie. He'd pack two little lunches. He'd get [younger sister] Casey to sit in one of the 'chairs on the bus’ and pretend he was going to a game," Cheryl Beamer said.
The pretending continued when Shane Beamer was a fifth-grader, after the family moved to Blacksburg.
"He would play in the morning on the deck with Casey's Fisher-Price walkie talkies and call plays," Cheryl Beamer said. "We had this field behind us where all the neighborhood kids played and he'd call plays down from up there.
"We kind of thought, 'My God, he's going to be a coach!’"
Shane Beamer used to write to college and NFL teams, asking for their media guides.
He saved his father's old playbooks.
When he was a Blacksburg High School student, he told his father he wanted to become a coach one day.
"In high school, he wrote to Terry Bowden and said, 'Hey, you've been a son of a coach. What would you advise me to do?’" Frank Beamer said. "He had things figured out."
Shane Beamer has become a head coach without ever having served as an offensive or defensive coordinator.
"But he's coached so many positions," Frank Beamer said. "He's coached on the defensive side, on the offensive side. Been a recruiting coordinator, been a special teams coordinator. That gives him so much knowledge about the game of football."
Frank Beamer noted that Clemson's Dabo Swinney became a head coach without ever having been an offensive or defensive coordinator.
"Look how that situation turned out," Frank Beamer said. "So [Shane is] … in the right state to say, 'Hey, it's more important to be able to manage and run your football team and make good decisions, as opposed to maybe being an offensive coordinator.’"
Shane Beamer was a South Carolina assistant from the 2007 through 2010 seasons. He served as the recruiting coordinator for his final two years at the school, achieving great success in that role.
Frank Beamer said Shane has considered the South Carolina head-coaching position to be his "dream job."
"He just saw the potential," Frank Beamer said. "When he was there, he had some good success recruiting players. … Liked the Southeastern Conference and liked the challenge of that. Loved Columbia. The fan base, they're all in. I don't care what kind of year you have, you go to Columbia, South Carolina, and the fans are there supporting you."
This has been Shane Beamer's third season at Oklahoma. His parents are looking forward to him moving with his wife and children to South Carolina.
"We just saved a lot of gas money on that deal," Frank Beamer said.
