Frank Beamer says Shane ready to be a head coach

This has been a special week not only for Shane Beamer but for his parents, too.

Beamer, the son of former Virginia Tech football coaching legend Frank Beamer and Cheryl Beamer, was named the football coach at South Carolina on Sunday.

"We're so very proud," Frank Beamer said in a phone interview from his Blacksburg home. "He's done a great job of preparing himself for it.

"He's ready for this. He's good at recruiting, but recruiting's just hard work. It's making the extra call and writing the extra note and finding out who's going to okay the decision and getting the details of what the family's like, and he's just always been very good about that.

"He's so ready for this job that I really think he's going to do a great job."

Shane Beamer, 43, was on Steve Spurrier's staff at South Carolina for four seasons before leaving in February 2011 to join his father's staff at Tech. He was the associate head coach and running backs coach for the final five seasons of his father's Virginia Tech reign.

Shane Beamer, a Blacksburg High School and Virginia Tech graduate, has also coached under Kirby Smart at Georgia and under Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma.