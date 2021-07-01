 Skip to main content
FredNats beat Sox 6-3
FredNats beat Sox 6-3

FREDERICKSBURG – Junior Martina went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored to lead the Fredericksburg Nationals to a 6-3 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Thursday at FredNats Ballpark.

Nick Yorke and Matthew Lugo notched two hits apiece for the Sox (28-23).

