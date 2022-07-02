From local team's triumph to cycling event's logistics, 'We'll call it a success'

She raised her arms after chugging down Church Avenue and crossing the finish line in downtown Roanoke on Saturday morning, a cadre of teenage teammates in tow.

For Dahlia Kissel and her Virginia’s Blue Ridge Twenty24 cycling team, four months of preparation had come down to this moment.

And they nailed it.

Kissel led a near sweep of the podium for VBR Twenty24 in the Women’s Junior age 15-16 criterium event of the USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships, capping four days of racing with a signature achievement for the Roanoke-based squad.

Kissel navigated 15 laps around the 0.7-mile course in 30 minutes and 9 seconds, charging from sixth place at the penultimate turn to nip teammate Veronica Scott at the line. VBR Twenty24’s Eire Chen placed third (30:10), and Alexis Jaramillo took the last podium spot in fifth (30:11).

More than 700 competitors descended on the Roanoke Valley this week. After a time trial on Wednesday and road-course races on Thursday and Friday, males and females ranging in age from 11-22 competed on downtown streets that were closed off for the day.

“This race was a big deal,” said Scott, who lives in Boise, Idaho. “We had previously tried to win the other stages, but nationals altogether is the biggest race of the year for us all, especially now that it’s in Virginia. That we were able to pull out a win was a big deal for our team and for all of us.”

Pulling off the event itself was a big deal for USA Cycling and Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge. The Amateur Road National Championships originally were scheduled to be in Florida this year, but restricted access to those courses forced the cycling body to look elsewhere in January.

Roanoke raised its hand emphatically.

“We had been in talks with them before about doing something in our community, and we were willing to step up and pull this off in four months,” said Kristine McCormick, the outdoor experience manager for Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge and project manager for VBR Twenty24. “We’re really excited to start that relationship, because that opens the opportunity to host other events of this caliber here in our area.”

Saturday’s race was the most spectator-friendly of the week. Folks lined the railings of the inner-city course, which featured eight 90-degree turns.

“This event is pretty special, especially this year, being that Virginia’s Blue Ridge hopped on just back in January of our team Twenty24,” said Maize Wimbush, 16, who finished ninth in her age group in the criterium. “It’s hosted in basically our hometown, so it was pretty cool to ride the streets of Roanoke and compete at a high level.”

The most popular viewing spot was on Church Avenue, where fans could watch the cyclists pedal slightly uphill through the start/finish line. The athletes often looked to make their gains on that straightaway, pushing their effort to the max.

Among the spectators was the NFL’s all-time leading kick returner and punt returner. Brian Mitchell — who played professionally for Washington, Philadelphia and New York from 1990-2003 — traveled from Maryland to support Wimbush, whose father, Mark, is a close friend.

“You know what? In football, I don’t know if we train as hard as this,” Mitchell said with a smile. “I went up the Shenandoah Mountains a few times on a bike, and it’s treacherous.”

Mitchell and 10 other Wimbush supporters arrived early Saturday morning to catch the 11-12 girls race, which was won by Lilliana O’Donnell of the Capital Bicycle Racing Club.

“You watch these little girls, and they get it,” said Mitchell, 53. “I’m a grown man, a professional athlete, and I don’t think I could keep the pace that they keep. I think it’s something that we’ve got to get behind. We’re always talking about the bad things that are happening in this country, but how about all these young kids that are doing something positive?”

The week as a whole was a positive for USA Cycling, which had to navigate multiple challenges to put on this event. Working with the Virginia Department of Transportation to secure the road courses with minimal disruption to the Roanoke Valley’s citizens was a priority.

“The first three days were fantastic,” said Tara McCarthy, director of national events for USA Cycling. “We had really high levels of competition. We have received such positive comments from our athletes regarding the courses that were chosen here.”

The VBR Twenty24 squad held camps in March and April at Camp Bethel in Botetourt County, building camaraderie for opportunities like Saturday.

“It was so important,” said Kissel, a northern Kentucky resident who added Saturday’s title to the age 11-12 national championship she’d previously won in criterium. “I don’t think today would have been possible without that camp. I wouldn’t have known my teammates as well as I do, and I wouldn’t have known my coaches. Without that bond, I don’t know how today would have gone.”

And organizers couldn’t be sure how this week would go until it happened. So far, so good there, too.

“Between the feedback from participants and parents and our USA Cycling partners, it’s overwhelmingly been positive,” McCormick said. “We’ll call it a success.”

