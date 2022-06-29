Funderburke, Simmons advance to State Amateur quarterfinals

SUFFOLK — Hidden Valley High School graduate Ross Funderburke of Furman and Jefferson Forest graduate Isaac Simmons of Liberty University each won twice Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the 109th VSGA State Amateur Championship at the Cedar Point Club.

Funderburke beat ex-Hokie Ian Hildebrand 1 up in the round of 32 on Wednesday morning and defeated ex-Cavalier Jack Montague 5 and 4 in Wednesday afternoon's round of 16.

Simmons beat Blacksburg graduate Hunter Duncan of Radford University 2 up in the round of 16 and defeated Radford University golfer Patrick Gareiss in 21 holes in the round of 16.

Radford University golfer Bryce Corbett also won twice Wednesday. He beat Trey Marrion 4 and 3 in the round of 32 and beat Scott Shingler 4 and 3 in the round of 16.

Gareiss beat former Bassett and Longwood golfer Blake Carter 3 and 2 in the round of 32.

Montague beat Blacksburg High School golfer Jake Albert 1 up in the round of 32.

Franklin County graduate John Hatcher Ferguson of Hampden-Sydney beat Dustin Groves 2 and 1 in the round of 32 but lost to Grayson Wood 1 up in the round of 16.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will be held Thursday, with the 36-hole final on Friday.

Thirty-two golfers advanced to match play after two days of stroke-play qualifying, which were held Monday and Tuesday.