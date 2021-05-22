Future Cavalier gives golf fans a treat at Scott Robertson Memorial

In two years, Ben James will be playing collegiate golf at the University of Virginia, but the Connecticut resident is giving golf fans in the Commonwealth a bit of a preview of what’s to come this weekend at the Roanoke Country Club.
James, 17, shot a 1-over round of 72 to remain in the lead after the second round of the Scott Robertson Memorial on Saturday afternoon. The high school junior came into the day with a two-shot advantage after opening with a 5-under 66 on Friday.
The day got off to a rough start for the Milford, Connecticut native when he bogeyed his first hole, but eventually he rallied to go 1 under over his last four holes to maintain his advantage by one stroke over three golfers tied for second.
“The rough got a little tougher in spots today and the greens firmed up, which threw off my speed,” James said of his early struggles on Saturday.
This is not James' first visit to the Roanoke Country Club. He previously played in the under-14 tournament at the Scott Robertson and was in the 15-18 field in 2019. James said he was looking forward to coming back after the tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is one my favorite states to come back to every year and it’s where I want to spend my four years in college,” James said. “The tournament is great and really well run. My coach at UVa would usually come and watch but couldn’t this year because of COVID.”
One of James’ challengers in second place is Lord Botetourt sophomore Ashton Harper, who shot even par after making birdie on 18 to move to 3 under par for the tournament.
“I needed that to make it to get even on the round and I hit a perfect putt. It definitely gave me some confidence going into tomorrow,” Harper said.
Despite his position, Harper added that he didn’t play his best game on Saturday.
“I didn’t hit the ball good. I did a lot of scrambling and was working hard to make putts the whole round,” Harper said.
Pennsylvania’s Nicholas Gross and Florida’s Kyo Morishita also will go into Sunday’s action tied for second at 3 under.
On the girls side, top-ranked junior golfer Megha Ganne shot a 1-under 70 to extend her lead to six strokes at 6 under par going into Sunday’s third and final round.
Despite posting a score four shots higher on Saturday, Ganne said afterward she was more pleased with her second-round performance considering the circumstances that she faced throughout the round. The highlight of Ganne’s day may have actually come on the par-4 ninth, where she hit a shot out of bounds but was still able to salvage a bogey.
“I think the round today was more impressive because I wasn’t in good positions. I had to make several up-and-downs,” Ganne said. “It was also a little windy this morning and the pins were a bit more challenging. I was just trying to make pars and hit greens.”
Sara Im, of Duluth, Georgia, shot the round of the day posting a 5-under 66, which moved her up to second place all alone at even par for the tournament.
Alexa Pano, the 2019 Scott Robertson winner, shot 1-over 72 for the second straight day to move into a tie for third at 2 over after two rounds with Casey Weidenfeld of Pembroke Pines, Florida.
Roanoke’s Kathyrn Ha, who was playing in the final group along with Ganne and Katie Li after shooting a 2-under 69 on Friday, struggled coming home with a 39 on the back nine to finish 5 over on the day and 3 over for the tournament in a tie for fifth.
“Playing in the last group always has pressure that comes with it. To shoot a good round, I knew that I would have to hold my nerves,” Ha said. “The first nine holes were decent, but on the back nine I made some mistakes that cost me a few strokes. I’ll have to come back tomorrow and play more aggressive.”
Still Ha’s performance is impressive when you consider she is only 14 and playing in the 15-18 division against more experienced players. Two people that were impressed were her playing partners on Saturday.
“Me and Katie were saying how mature and nice she [Ha] was, and she hit some good shots,” Ganne said. “We were surprised to see how young she was. It made us feel old.”
Like Ganne in the 15-18 age division, Roanoke’s Ashnoor Kaur maintained her lead in the under-14 girls division, posting a 7-over round of 77. Kaur, 13, will go into the final round with a three-shot lead over Elsie MacCleery of Crozet.
The round of the day, however, came out of the under-14 boys division as Patmon Malcom, 13, of Alpharetta, Georgia, birdied his first three holes on the way to shooting a 6-under 65 to take a four-shot lead after Saturday’s play. The 65 was a tournament record in the division previously set in 2013 by John Pack and then repeated one year later by Graham Hutchinson.
“I got my irons into the greens and my putter was rolling,” Malcom said. “I just started playing aggressively to get my score lower and it worked out for me.”