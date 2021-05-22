Future Cavalier gives golf fans a treat at Scott Robertson Memorial

In two years, Ben James will be playing collegiate golf at the University of Virginia, but the Connecticut resident is giving golf fans in the Commonwealth a bit of a preview of what’s to come this weekend at the Roanoke Country Club.

James, 17, shot a 1-over round of 72 to remain in the lead after the second round of the Scott Robertson Memorial on Saturday afternoon. The high school junior came into the day with a two-shot advantage after opening with a 5-under 66 on Friday.

The day got off to a rough start for the Milford, Connecticut native when he bogeyed his first hole, but eventually he rallied to go 1 under over his last four holes to maintain his advantage by one stroke over three golfers tied for second.

“The rough got a little tougher in spots today and the greens firmed up, which threw off my speed,” James said of his early struggles on Saturday.

This is not James' first visit to the Roanoke Country Club. He previously played in the under-14 tournament at the Scott Robertson and was in the 15-18 field in 2019. James said he was looking forward to coming back after the tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.