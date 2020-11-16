General public not allowed at Cassell Coliseum games

Virginia Tech announced Monday that in the wake of Gov. Ralph Northam's new statewide restrictions, the general public will not be allowed to attend athletic events at Cassell Coliseum until further notice.

The Tech men's and women's basketball teams are each set to open the season with a Nov. 25 home game.

Tech had been planning to sell single-game tickets to basketball games at some point, based on a Cassell Coliseum capacity of 1,000 people under Northam's previous regulations for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

But Northam announced last Friday that as of Monday, the total number of attendees (including participants and fans) at sports venues cannot exceed 250 people.

That change will also affect Tech football games at Lane Stadium, where the number of people must also go down from 1,000 to 250.

Virginia Tech announced Monday it is still working through "the adjustments necessary" for the Hokies' final two home football games on Dec. 5 and Dec. 12.

So far this season, only the parents and friends of the Tech football players and opponents, and of the coaches, have received tickets to the games at Lane Stadium.

