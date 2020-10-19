Giles High School grad Mark Vinson reaches World Series as Tampa Bay Rays trainer

"People think that it's kind of like a glitz and glamour lifestyle and going from city to city and staying at nice hotels — which it is," he said. "But it's something you get used to over time. That's not nearly as fulfilling as the relationships you make, or the text messages you get [last weekend] from former players you worked with, congratulating you."

The Rays were almost done with spring training when Major League Baseball shut down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The regular season finally began in July.

Vinson has not seen his wife since mid-September. The Rays have been quarantined in various hotels since the final week of the regular season.

"We've kind of the last few weeks quite literally been sequestered away from the rest of the world," he said. "We're going from the hotel to the ballpark and that's it. We spend a lot of time together on a daily basis, and you get to know these guys on a personal level."

The Rays won the AL East title this year with a 40-20 mark. The team beat Toronto in the AL Wild Card Series and eliminated the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series before taking out Houston in the ALCS.