Giles High School grad Mark Vinson reaches World Series as Tampa Bay Rays trainer

A former Giles High School baseball player has made it to the World Series.
But Mark Vinson does not swing a bat or throw a fastball. He is the top assistant trainer for the Tampa Bay Rays, who won the American League Championship Series on Saturday night in San Diego.
"Pretty exciting," Vinson, 43, said Sunday in a phone interview from San Diego. "It probably hasn't completely sunk in yet."
The former Pulaski Rangers trainer has risen from the Appalachian League all the way to the big leagues.
He is in his 10th season as a major league trainer for the Rays, who will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas.
"You're with the band, not in the band," Vinson said. "But every member, whether it's the clubhouse staff or an assistant coach or athletic trainer, there's a certain camaraderie that is involved when you spend that much time together. You realize that you're not a player, but you certainly feel a part of a team."
Vinson is not the most famous member of the Giles High graduating class of 1994, however.
That honor would go to his lifelong best friend — ESPN reporter Marty Smith.
"We both had much larger dreams than Small Town USA seemed to allow," Smith said.
Smith and Vinson talk every week. Smith texted his buddy after the Rays eliminated the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the ALCS.
"Since we were 4 years old, we have been inseparable," Smith said. "To see this moment where a childhood dream is fulfilled and he's going to go to the World Series, and [after] all of those years of working so hard … I just can't be prouder of him and happier for him.
"We're like brothers. … I love him so much."
Pearisburg pals
Vinson grew up four houses down the street from Smith on Gale Road in Pearisburg.
"Marty's front yard kind of functioned as an all-sports facility," Vinson said.
"We would spend hours throwing baseballs to each other in my front yard, pretending we were Dale Murphy," Smith said.
Their families were intertwined even before Vinson and Smith were born. Vinson's father and late mother went to George Wythe High school with Smith's late mother.
Vinson's nickname is "Bones," but it has nothing to do with his profession. He was such a skinny teenager that a baseball coach once gave him that nickname, which Smith still uses to this day.
Vinson was a third baseman and pitcher for Giles High School; Smith played second base. Vinson earned the save when Giles beat Grayson County to clinch the Mountain Empire District regular-season title in 1993.
"Ever since I can remember, he was the one that was infatuated with baseball," Smith said.
Vinson was pretty good at another game, too — chess.
He was a co-state champ in the seventh grade, and later traveled up and down the East Coast with the Giles High chess club for tournaments. Smith even wrote about Vinson's chess abilities in his 2019 autobiography.
"The smartest person in our class," Smith said this week. "In chess, he was amazing."
Despite growing up in the New River Valley, Vinson was a University of Virginia fan.
He later attended UVa for his first two years of college.
To stay connected to sports, Vinson became a student trainer for the UVa football and baseball teams when he was a freshman.
"I had some intentions of going pre-med there at UVa, but once I got into the athletic training side and was able to blend the two together, it became a perfect fit," he said. "I started thinking that maybe could be a career path."
As a sophomore, he was a student trainer for the 1995 UVa football team, which pulled off a stunning upset of Florida State.
That was his favorite moment of his sports career — until last weekend's Game 7 win over Houston.
Vinson is still a UVa fan. But the Tampa Bay Rays' general manager is Erik Neander — a Virginia Tech graduate.
"I give him a hard time because he's a Tech guy," Vinson said.
"We have some fun with it," Neander said.
Pro ball
While serving as a student trainer for the UVa baseball team, Vinson realized he missed playing the game. So he transferred to Bluefield College after his sophomore year and became a small-college pitcher.
After graduating from Bluefield in 1998, Vinson returned to UVa to obtain his master's degree. He served as a trainer for VMI while in graduate school.
He worked as a high school trainer in Mississippi before returning to the New River Valley in 2001 to kick off his career in pro baseball. He became the trainer for Pulaski's Appalachian League team — then known as the Pulaski Rangers.
"All the [minor league] kids that were … coming from all over different parts of the country, … and I was kind of the resident expert on Appalachia," he said.
Vinson spent four years in the Texas Rangers' organization, including two years in Pulaski, before returning to Bluefield College as the head athletic trainer.
But Vinson still dreamed of making it to the major leagues as a trainer. So he joined the Rays' organization in 2006 as the trainer for their Class AA affiliate.
After spending the 2007 season as the Rays' Class AAA trainer, Vinson served as the Rays' minor league medical coordinator from 2008-10.
He watched from the stands when the Rays last played in the World Series, in 2008.
This time, he will be on the bench.
Vinson was promoted to the Rays' major league training staff after the 2010 season.
"After putting that time in the minor leagues, … it was very fulfilling to get that call," he said.
Vinson was promoted from the No. 2 assistant trainer to the No. 1 assistant trainer after the 2017 season.
He is not looking around the majors for a head trainer job, though. His wife, Mary, who graduated from the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, is a surgeon in Tampa.
"Maybe that [head trainer] window's kind of closed, and I'm perfectly fine with that," he said. "My wife and I, we spent so much time apart … when she was going through medical school and residency and fellowship. … She's now practicing in Tampa, so [I don't want to] … uproot that and go somewhere else to fulfill some kind of desire to be a head athletic trainer."
Memorable season
Vinson enjoys treating the players and building relationships with the players and coaches.
"People think that it's kind of like a glitz and glamour lifestyle and going from city to city and staying at nice hotels — which it is," he said. "But it's something you get used to over time. That's not nearly as fulfilling as the relationships you make, or the text messages you get [last weekend] from former players you worked with, congratulating you."
The Rays were almost done with spring training when Major League Baseball shut down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The regular season finally began in July.
Vinson has not seen his wife since mid-September. The Rays have been quarantined in various hotels since the final week of the regular season.
"We've kind of the last few weeks quite literally been sequestered away from the rest of the world," he said. "We're going from the hotel to the ballpark and that's it. We spend a lot of time together on a daily basis, and you get to know these guys on a personal level."
The Rays won the AL East title this year with a 40-20 mark. The team beat Toronto in the AL Wild Card Series and eliminated the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series before taking out Houston in the ALCS.
"We've been able to, … even despite the protocols in place, have some hugs and handshakes the last couple weeks that probably broke the social distancing protocols, but that's been a lot of fun," Vinson said.
"All of us that have been here through these last few months know what a challenge this has been. Even though it's not a full 162-game season like it normally is, I don't think in our minds that that diminishes this accomplishment."
