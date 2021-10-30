Gragson races his way into Xfinity final 4

He said more than that on the prerace show, comparing his car to a snow plow and advising all the other drivers to be ready to be shoved aside. In actuality, though, Gragson took a remarkably avenue to the front, including the late move that proved to be the winning one.

Hemric looked like he was heading for his first career Xfinity Series win, leading comfortably over Gragson before a caution flag flew with seven laps remaining – a common occurrence at this track.

“We got lucky there,” Gragson said. “It kind of saved our season.”

“When it came out,” Hemric said, “it wasn’t surprising.”

What was a tad surprising was Gragson’s decision to start on the outside of the front row on the restart. He could have chosen to start on the inside behind Hemric, which would have given him the “snow plow” option to make the pass.

Instead, he trusted that his car would be faster – and it was. Gragson grabbed the lead moments before another caution flag came out to force overtime.