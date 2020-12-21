Grayson County opts not to retain McPherson as football coach for 2021 fall season, but he will coach team in February

Brett McPherson will be the football coach at Grayson County High School in 2021.
He just won't be on the job next fall.
McPherson said Monday he has been informed by the school's administration that he will not be retained as the Blue Devils head coach for the 2021 season.
However, McPherson said he will be Grayson County's coach in February when the rescheduled 2020 VHSL season kicks off, creating a very unusual lame-duck situation as he embarks on his 16th season at the school in Independence.
"The high school administration met with Coach McPherson, and they want to go in a different direction next year," Grayson County Public Schools Superintendent Kelly Wilmore said Friday.
Wilmore said the school has not yet officially posted a vacancy for the 2021 coaching job.
McPherson said he began wondering about his job security earlier this year after he saw more than one coach from other high schools on the Grayson County campus whom he perceived as possible replacements even though he had not been informed at the time of any change in his job status.
"I had seen some people down here that were maybe potential candidates," McPherson said. "I hate to let that [out] but that's kind of what it was. I'd been hearing a couple rumblings. I kind of said, 'Well, I guess I've got a short stay here.'
"I'm not happy how it transpired. This has been my home for a number of years. All my children graduated from here. My goal was to stay here four or five more years, then retire and help out wherever I can."
Grayson County has compiled a 76-77 overall record with four outright or shared Mountain Empire District titles during McPherson's tenure.
His Blue Devils teams reached the second round of the Class 2 playoffs in 2011, '12 and '17, and McPherson owns three of the five postseason victories in Grayson County's 32-year football history.
"There's an old saying, 'If you've been somewhere 15 years you're either an icon or you've made a few enemies,' " McPherson said. "I'm not an icon.
"There's no smoking guns or anything. I've always had good evaluations. I've never been called in for a negative evaluation, ever. They want to make a move. They've got a couple other people they're interested in. I probably don't have anybody in the right spots who can stop it."
McPherson, 55, said the school's administration wanted him to coach the team this winter, a season delayed by COVID-19 and shortened to six regular-season games and possible postseason playoffs.
McPherson readily agreed to stay on board.
"It's a difficult situation but I've got a nice bunch of seniors," he said. "We don't have a ton right now. We weren't very good last year. I don't know what we'll have this year, but our numbers aren't good. I just feel obligated to them. They've worked hard. We've got a good culture down here. The kids work. They do a nice job in the offseason.
"I'm going to honor my commitment to them. That's where my loyalty is right now. I owe them six more months of work, and they're going to get six more months of work from me."
A Craig County native, McPherson coached for three seasons at the former Shawsville High in Montgomery County from 1997-99 and retained the head coaching job for four more years when Shawsville closed and became Eastern Montgomery High in 2000.
McPherson, who teaches government and a weightlifting class at Grayson County, said he will look for coaching opportunities elsewhere once the rescheduled season ends in April.
"I'd like to help somebody out," he said. "I'm still energetic. I still get to school at 6 o'clock every day and open the weight room. I'm still pretty gung-ho and fired up. I want to keep coaching."
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123
