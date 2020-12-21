Grayson County opts not to retain McPherson as football coach for 2021 fall season, but he will coach team in February

"I'm not happy how it transpired. This has been my home for a number of years. All my children graduated from here. My goal was to stay here four or five more years, then retire and help out wherever I can."

Grayson County has compiled a 76-77 overall record with four outright or shared Mountain Empire District titles during McPherson's tenure.

His Blue Devils teams reached the second round of the Class 2 playoffs in 2011, '12 and '17, and McPherson owns three of the five postseason victories in Grayson County's 32-year football history.

"There's an old saying, 'If you've been somewhere 15 years you're either an icon or you've made a few enemies,' " McPherson said. "I'm not an icon.

"There's no smoking guns or anything. I've always had good evaluations. I've never been called in for a negative evaluation, ever. They want to make a move. They've got a couple other people they're interested in. I probably don't have anybody in the right spots who can stop it."

McPherson, 55, said the school's administration wanted him to coach the team this winter, a season delayed by COVID-19 and shortened to six regular-season games and possible postseason playoffs.

McPherson readily agreed to stay on board.