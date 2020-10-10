Ground game sparks North Carolina in win over Virginia Tech

The North Carolina ground game finally showed what it was capable of on Saturday.

After rushing for a total of 336 yards in their first two games combined, the eighth-ranked Tar Heels ran for 399 yards Saturday in a 56-45 win over Virginia Tech in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

It was best rushing total for UNC in a game since 1993.

"We saw the offense that we can be today, when you can run the ball as well as we did today," UNC football coach Mack Brown said on a video conference. "We know we can throw it.

"They ran it really well, but we ran it better than they did. And that was not anticipated coming into the game."

UNC senior Michael Carter ran for a career-high 214 yards on 17 carries for a school-record 12.6 yards per carry. Junior teammate Javonte Williams rushed for a career-best 169 yards on 20 carries. Each ran for two touchdowns.

"Those are two of the best backs in the country," Brown said. "They've got balance. They're fast. They've got the power and quickness to run inside and the speed to run outside."

Virginia Tech had entered the game ranked No. 1 in the ACC in rushing offense (319.0 ypg), with UNC only ranked sixth (168.0 ypg).