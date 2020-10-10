Ground game sparks North Carolina in win over Virginia Tech

The North Carolina ground game finally showed what it was capable of on Saturday.
After rushing for a total of 336 yards in their first two games combined, the eighth-ranked Tar Heels ran for 399 yards Saturday in a 56-45 win over Virginia Tech in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
It was best rushing total for UNC in a game since 1993.
"We saw the offense that we can be today, when you can run the ball as well as we did today," UNC football coach Mack Brown said on a video conference. "We know we can throw it.
"They ran it really well, but we ran it better than they did. And that was not anticipated coming into the game."
UNC senior Michael Carter ran for a career-high 214 yards on 17 carries for a school-record 12.6 yards per carry. Junior teammate Javonte Williams rushed for a career-best 169 yards on 20 carries. Each ran for two touchdowns.
"Those are two of the best backs in the country," Brown said. "They've got balance. They're fast. They've got the power and quickness to run inside and the speed to run outside."
Virginia Tech had entered the game ranked No. 1 in the ACC in rushing offense (319.0 ypg), with UNC only ranked sixth (168.0 ypg).
"A salute to those other running backs that they had — great players — but I feel like … me and Javonte are the best running backs in the nation," Carter said. "So it was good just to, let's go head-to-head and see who's the best. And I think we came out on top today."
It was the first time that two Tar Heels each ran for at least 160 yards in the same game.
"The offensive line did a really, really good job … of just pushing the defensive line and getting to the second level and giving those two guys space," UNC quarterback Sam Howell said.
"It really just came down to us vs. them up front, and our guys won that battle today on almost every single play.
"It seemed like every single run play, they were opening up holes that anybody could've ran through."
The Tar Heels piled up 656 yards of total offense — the fifth-highest total in UNC history. It was the second-highest total ever recorded by a Tech foe.
Howell completed 18 of 23 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.
"The defense has to bring their safeties down [to help stop the run] and … that opens up the stuff down the field," Howell said. "They were trying to bring extra guys into the box, which leaves the field open."
Dazz Newsome had seven catches for 69 yards and one TD. Dyami Brown hurt Tech deep, with three catches for 86 yards and two TDs.
"They put more of a focus on Dazz," Dyami Brown said. "We figured we put him in motion, get the defense off balance, we'd have some deep shots."
The Tar Heels (3-0, 3-0 ACC) beat the 19th-ranked Hokies for the first time since 2015. UNC had been just 1-8 against ranked Virginia Tech teams.
It was UNC's first win over a ranked foe in four years.
"We need to buy a house in this neighborhood," Mack Brown said of being a top 10 team. "It's who we want to be, but have we earned it yet?
"Playing a top 20 team in Virginia Tech that was dominating their first two games while we weren't gave us a chance to prove that we can be good."
The 56 points were the most UNC ever scored against Tech.
UNC jumped to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and led the rest of the way. But the Hokies eventually revved up their offense, with the teams combining for 101 points — the third-highest combined total in a game in UNC history.
"At one point I thought we were back in the Big 12 because everybody was scoring every play and it was crazy," said Brown, who used to be the coach at Texas.
