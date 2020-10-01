H.S. football column: Some things really are built to last

What leads to an extended coaching tenure?

A commitment to helping youth in the classroom and on the field. A supportive administration. An understanding family. Pride in one’s community. Good health. Success on the scoreboard.

Winning is not the exclusive property of those who remain on the job long-term.

Consider the late Gene Tunney Crookshank, aptly named after the boxer who once took down Jack Dempsey in the ring.

Crookshank, who played college football at West Virginia, was the head coach at Dublin High in Pulaski County for only two years, but he never lost a game.

Dublin went 9-0-1 in 1957, and the Dukes were even better the following year.

Crookshank’s team put together one of the most successful seasons ever in Timesland, winning 10 games and posting eight shutouts.

In fact, only two opponents managed one measly touchdown as Dublin allowed a miniscule 12 points the entire year.

Crookshank was a hard-nosed boy from East Bank, West Virginia, who played college football at West Virginia University under Ira Erritt Rodgers.