H.S. football column: Some things really are built to last

My father was 8 years old when he shook hands with Connie Mack.
My grandfather, having pitched for the great Mack in 1917, parked his car in front of a hotel in downtown Philadelphia on the way to an American League ballgame down the street at Shibe Park, one of the great cathedrals of baseball.
Attired as usual in his ballpark attire of a business suit and top hat, the old gentleman emerged from the hotel lobby, stuck a bony arm through an open window and told my father, “You might be a ballplayer one day too.”
Alas, that was not to be the case.
But Mack saw plenty of players in 50 years as the manager of the Athletics.
It remains the longest managerial or head coaching tenure in major professional sports.
Mack managed the A’s from 1901-50, before they departed for Kansas City and later wound up in Oakland.
How about the tenures of Timesland football coaches?
This week’s list column examines some long and short stints that stand out in the record books.
- No Timesland coach spent more years in a row at the same school than David Crist, who led Blacksburg’s football fortunes for 40 seasons from 1975-2014.
Floyd County’s Winfred Beale will match that record in 2020-21. Beale is beginning his 40th season with the Buffaloes, taking over in 1981.
Beale tops Timesland’s active coaches in years on the job.
A number of other Timesland coaches put in 30 or more consecutive seasons at the same school: William Byrd’s Jeff Highfill (38 from 1981-2018), Radford’s Norman Lineburg (37 from 1970-2006), North Cross’ Jim Muscaro (35 from 1970-2004), Northside’s Jim Hickam (32 from 1974-2005), Lexington’s Pete Brewbaker (31 from 1946-76), Giles’ Steve Ragsdale (30 from 1978-2007) and William Fleming’s Fred Smith (30 from 1938-67).
Brewbaker actually coached at Lexington for 35 years with his initial tenure interrupted like many other coaches of that era by World War II.
- Liberty’s Chris Watts ranks second behind Beale in active coaching tenure, now in his 19th season in Bedford.
Eleven other Timesland coaches have been on their respective jobs at least a decade: Narrows’ Kelly Lowe (18), Roanoke Catholic’s Bob Price (18), Cave Spring’s Tim Fulton (16), Grayson County’s Brett McPherson (15), Glenvar’s Kevin Clifford (14), Radford’s Matthew Saunders (14), Magna Vista’s Joe Favero (13), Giles’ Jeff Williams (13), Hidden Valley’s Scott Weaver (12), North Cross’ Stephen Alexander (11) and Patrick Henry’s Alan Fiddler (10).
What leads to an extended coaching tenure?
A commitment to helping youth in the classroom and on the field. A supportive administration. An understanding family. Pride in one’s community. Good health. Success on the scoreboard.
Winning is not the exclusive property of those who remain on the job long-term.
Consider the late Gene Tunney Crookshank, aptly named after the boxer who once took down Jack Dempsey in the ring.
Crookshank, who played college football at West Virginia, was the head coach at Dublin High in Pulaski County for only two years, but he never lost a game.
Dublin went 9-0-1 in 1957, and the Dukes were even better the following year.
Crookshank’s team put together one of the most successful seasons ever in Timesland, winning 10 games and posting eight shutouts.
In fact, only two opponents managed one measly touchdown as Dublin allowed a miniscule 12 points the entire year.
Crookshank was a hard-nosed boy from East Bank, West Virginia, who played college football at West Virginia University under Ira Erritt Rodgers.
While coaching at old William King High in Abingdon in the early 1950s, Crookshank introduced a new piece of equipment to his quizzical players.
It was called the facemask.
The coach gave it a test run by fastening it to a helmet and telling his fullback to one-on-one with the team’s star linebacker.
Chin strap snapped. Facemask cracked. Nose broke.
“This thing will never last,” the coach said.
