Kathryn Ha has been on a roll since returning to the links in February.

The Salem High School sophomore has entered three events since the calendar turned to 2023 and has won the last two tournaments she’s played.

She is going to need the momentum heading into a loaded Scott Robertson Memorial field.

Ha is one of 11 players in the top 100 of the American Junior Golf Association rankings who are playing in the girls 15-18 field Friday through Sunday at Roanoke Country Club.

It is a star-studded field that includes three players who were All-Americans last year and three who are currently in the AJGA top 50.

Ha, who won the Virginia High School League Class 4 individual title back in October, has climbed to personal bests of 46th in the AJGA rankings and 805th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings thanks to her two recent victories.

She won the Peggy Kirk Bell Girls Golf Tour Spring Bell Invitational by three strokes back in late March. She followed that up with a five-stroke triumph in the AJGA Justin Thomas Junior Championship less than one month ago.

Ha finished 20th in the Fortinet Girls Invitational at Stanford back in February.

The girls 15-18 field also includes Wake Forest signee Macy Pate, who was a first-team selection on the Rolex Junior All-America team; Virginia signee and second-team All-American Kiera Bartholomew; honorable mention All-American Avery McCrery; Virginia Tech signee Emily Mathews; and defending VHSL Girls Open champion Elsie MacCleery from Western Albemarle.

Here are other players to keep an eye on this weekend:

» Alisa Davidova: Roanoke native and eighth-grader Davidova is seeking to repeat as the girls 14-under champion. She shot 8 over to win last year’s title. Davidova recently finished sixth in the Roanoke Valley Junior Golf Association's tour event at Blacksburg Country Club.

» Ashnoor Kaur: Kaur became the first female Roanoke golfer to win at the Scott Robertson Memorial when she won the girls 14-under title in 2021, and the 14-year-old hopes to add a second title this weekend. She and teammate Mauria Isabella Errichetto finished fifth in last year’s VSGA Women’s Four-Ball Championship.

» Byungho Lee: The boys 15-18 field features the nation’s second-ranked junior player, according to AJGA, and a 2022 first-team All-American. Lee, who has verbally committed to Pepperdine, is the defending Scott Robertson champion. He has a pair of top-10 finishes in his last two events with a second at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley and a seventh-place showing at the Terra Cotta Invitational.

» Max Jelinek: Jelinek was an honorable mention on the 2022 All-America team and has signed with Kansas. He won the Florida Junior Tour MLK Major to open his 2023 schedule and added a third-place showing at the Dustin Johnson World Junior.

» JP Odland: Odland has signed to play at Santa Clara. He has posted top-10 finishes in his three events this year. He most recently finished second at the Mayakoba Invitational after finishes of seventh at the K.J. Choi Foundation Texas Junior Championship and 10th at the Sergio and Angela Garcia Foundation Junior Championship.

» Jake Albert: The Blacksburg High sophomore was runner-up to Ha in the VHSL Class 4 championship, and he led the Bruins to the team title by two strokes over Western Albemarle. Albert recently finished in a tie for third at the Will Lowery Junior Championship in April.

» Cameron Sharp: The Blacksburg native headlines the boys 14-under field. Sharp is the son of Virginia Tech men’s golf coach Brian Sharp. The younger Sharp won Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour events at Fincastle Country Club and Pipestem Resort Skate Park last year.