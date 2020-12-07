Having learned from his dad, Shane Beamer assumes reins at South Carolina

As new South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer spoke at his introductory press conference Monday, he flashed back to his father's first press conference at Virginia Tech.
Frank Beamer, who coached the Hokies from 1987 to 2015, was so successful that he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. But his introductory press conference was not perfect.
"In December 1986, he … got up at his opening press conference and he thanked so many people," Shane Beamer, 43, said Monday on a video conference from Columbia, South Carolina. "And he forgot to introduce my mom — his wife.
"I've always remembered that as I've been preparing for this day, to make sure I don't forget to … thank my wife."
Beamer, a Blacksburg High School and Virginia Tech graduate who has been serving as Oklahoma's assistant head coach for offense, was named the Gamecocks' coach Sunday.
He witnessed the ups and downs of his father's career.
He was a Blacksburg High School sophomore during the 1992 season, when the Hokies went 2-8-1. It was Frank Beamer's sixth season at Tech.
"He never would have made it past a sixth season in today's time," Beamer said. "Being able to see how he handled … the ups, the downs, his consistency and steadiness day in and day out — I hope I've taken a lot of qualities from my dad, but that's one that I definitely hope I've taken more than any other, is just that steadiness and consistency that you've got to have as a leader.
"When I told him I wanted to get into coaching, he said, 'Are you absolutely nuts? You've been around this profession, you grew up in it and you've seen the highs and the lows and want to be a part of it?’
"I did. He certainly rubbed off on me in a lot of ways."
Beamer not only played for his father at Tech but worked for him as well. He served on the staff from 2011 until his father retired at the end of the 2015 season.
He hopes to lean upon his father now that he is a head coach himself.
"[Athletic director] Ray Tanner brought that up during the interview process. Without speaking to my dad, I promised Coach Tanner that my dad would certainly be involved heavily in the program," Beamer said. "I still rely on him and his expertise. I'm pretty confident that you'll be seeing him a lot around this program."
"I'm perfectly fine sitting right here on my coach at home and analyzing what I'm seeing on TV," Frank Beamer said in a phone interview Sunday.
As a boy, Shane Beamer carried the headphone cord for his father on the Tech sideline. He practiced in the garage with an extension cord.
"I hope I've maintained those qualities since that day of wanting to do a great job, that no detail is too small," Beamer said. "I keep quoting things from my dad, but one thing he always talks about still to this day is, 'Take care of the little things and the big things will follow.’"
Beamer thanked his parents for their "constant support."
"For 21 years in coaching, I can always count on Thursday nights, getting a phone call from my parents, wishing me luck in that game on Saturday," Beamer said. "Within five minutes of that game being over, I can always count on a cellphone call from my mom, leaving me a voicemail."
He said he was excited to be moving closer to "the best sister in the entire world" — Casey Prater, who lives in North Carolina.
He also brought up former Blacksburg High School football coach Dave Crist.
"The lessons he taught me as a young teenager in Blacksburg still resonate with me," he said.
Beamer, who plans to remain at Oklahoma through the Big 12 title game, choked up when talking about his wife and three children. They were back in Oklahoma.
Beamer was a South Carolina assistant under Steve Spurrier for four seasons before leaving to serve as Virginia Tech's associate head coach and running backs coach.
"I told my wife … that if I ever wanted to be the head football coach at South Carolina, I felt like we needed to leave, to go to Virginia Tech at that time, and then ultimately come back," he said.
He succeeds Will Muschamp, who was fired by South Carolina last month.
"I still remember … [the late South Carolina athletic director] Mike McGee coming to Blacksbug, Virginia, and sitting in our kitchen and interviewing my dad at one time about being the head coach at South Carolina," Beamer said. "That opportunity never transpired with him, but the fact that I'm standing here today is really, really cool."
