Having learned from his dad, Shane Beamer assumes reins at South Carolina

"When I told him I wanted to get into coaching, he said, 'Are you absolutely nuts? You've been around this profession, you grew up in it and you've seen the highs and the lows and want to be a part of it?’

"I did. He certainly rubbed off on me in a lot of ways."

Beamer not only played for his father at Tech but worked for him as well. He served on the staff from 2011 until his father retired at the end of the 2015 season.

He hopes to lean upon his father now that he is a head coach himself.

"[Athletic director] Ray Tanner brought that up during the interview process. Without speaking to my dad, I promised Coach Tanner that my dad would certainly be involved heavily in the program," Beamer said. "I still rely on him and his expertise. I'm pretty confident that you'll be seeing him a lot around this program."

"I'm perfectly fine sitting right here on my coach at home and analyzing what I'm seeing on TV," Frank Beamer said in a phone interview Sunday.

As a boy, Shane Beamer carried the headphone cord for his father on the Tech sideline. He practiced in the garage with an extension cord.