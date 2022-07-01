Hidden Valley grad Funderburke wins VSGA State Amateur

SUFFOLK — For the first time in eight years, a golfer from Southwest Virginia has won the VSGA State Amateur.

Hidden Valley High School graduate Ross Funderburke of the Furman University men’s golf team beat Fredericksburg teen Grayson Wood 7 and 6 on Friday in the final of the 109th VSGA State Amateur Championship at the Cedar Point Club.

The final was scheduled for 36 holes, but Funderburke clinched the title with six holes to go. He wrapped up the win on the 12th hole of Friday afternoon's 18-hole session.

In 30 holes, Funderburke made nine birdies, an eagle and two bogeys. Wood finished with six birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey.

Funderburke took the lead on the fourth hole of Friday morning's 18-hole session and led the rest of the way.

“It was nice getting out there and not having any nerves,” Funderburke told VSGA.com. “But now that I’ve won, it’s good to know that I know how to win. So hopefully, the next time the opportunity comes around, I’m ready to take it again.”

Funderburke led 3 up after the first 18 holes. The lead grew to 4 up after the first hole of the afternoon session and 5 up after the second hole of the afternoon. Funderburke's lead grew to 6 up after he made an eagle putt on the third hole of the afternoon.

“I didn’t really back down at all,” Funderburke told VSGA.com. “I didn’t want to give him any chances.”

"I didn’t really have a choice [down the stretch] but to try to make birdie every single hole," Wood told VSGA.com. "And in match play, you’re basically trying to make par. He just wasn’t allowing par to win holes.”

Funderburke became the first golfer from Southwest Virginia to win the State Amateur since Blacksburg High School graduate Jake Mondy won his second State Am title in 2014, back when Mondy was on the Auburn University men's golf team. Mondy also won the crown in 2012.

Funderburke, a former Timesland golfer of the year, went 5-0 in the match-play portion of the tournament this week.

Funderburke lost in the State Amateur quarterfinals two years ago and finished 10th in the State Open of Virginia last year. As a Furman junior, he tied for 30th in an NCAA regional in Florida in May. He made the All-Southern Conference team this year.

Wood, a recent graduate of Massaponax High School, won the VSGA Junior Match Play Championship last week. The 17-year-old became only the second player in VSGA history to make the State Amateur final after winning the VGSA Junior Match Play title.

Funderburke won twice on Wednesday and twice more on Thursday to advance to the final. He had advanced to match play after tying for fifth in the stroke-play qualifying, which was held Monday and Tuesday.

Other golfers from Southwest Virginia who have won the State Amateur in recent decades include Martinsville's Keith Decker in 1988 and 1991; Galax's Tom McKnight in 1984, 1985 and 1989; Roanoke's David Tolley in 1983; and Martinsville's Steve Smith in 1979.

Funderburke will go for a sweep of the VSGA's two most prestigious tournaments when he competes in the State Open of Virginia, which will be held July 15-17 at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian.