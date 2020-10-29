Hidden Valley grad Tyriq Harris is 'the old man' on Charlotte 49ers football team

At UNC Charlotte, Tyriq Harris is sort of the Big Man On Campus.
He's also the Old Man On Campus.
The 23-year-old graduate of Hidden Valley High School is in his sixth season on the Charlotte 49ers football team.
"I've enjoyed every second of it," Harris said in a phone interview this week. "I love playing with my new, younger teammates. Some of them were in middle school when I came to college, so that's kind of weird.
"My teammates, they all make fun of me and call me the old man on the team."
The 6-foot-3, 236-pound Harris, a starting defensive end who missed last season with a back injury, has been voted a team captain by his peers for the third straight year.
"Tyriq Harris is the best human being I've ever been around in my entire life," said Charlotte coach Will Healy, whose team will visit Duke on Saturday.
After graduating cum laude from Charlotte in 2019, Harris is working towards a second bachelor's degree. This is the second straight year that he has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which goes to college football’s top scholar-athlete.
"He's one of the best human beings you're ever going to meet," Hidden Valley coach Scott Weaver said.
This is also the second straight year that Harris has made the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, which annually recognizes an FBS player for his community service.
"He's genuinely the nicest person I've ever come across," said Nate Atkins, who was one of Harris' Hidden Valley teammates.
For the past three school years, Harris has been crowned "Mr. 49er" by Charlotte's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee for how well he represents the athletic department on and off the field.
"Everyone knows who Tyriq is," Charlotte student-athlete development director Chris Everett said. "Everyone feels that he is a friend to them.
"He has a great impact on people's lives."
Strong work ethic
Harris made the All-Timesland second team as a junior defensive end in 2013, when he helped Hidden Valley make the Group 3A state quarterfinals.
"His personality just fills a room," Weaver said. "The accountability and the integrity and the character that he has is top 1% of anybody you're ever going to meet."
Harris verbally committed to Charlotte the summer before his senior year of high school.
As a senior, Harris was one of three Hidden Valley players to make the All-Timesland first-team defense, along with Atkins and Mason Dermott.
All three became team captains in college, including Atkins at William and Mary and Dermott at VMI.
Atkins said Harris always deflected the credit for his football success to his teammates.
"It feels strange, especially in this day and age when there's so much negativity everywhere, that he always finds a way to compliment you on something," said Atkins, who is now a graduate assistant at Ball State.
Harris had 87 tackles and five sacks and forced four fumbles as a senior, when he made the Group 3A all-state second team.
"Ty kind of grew into his body," Weaver said. "He really worked in high school to turn himself into being a dominant player.
"Tyriq didn't start on the eighth grade football team."
As a senior, Harris ran for a 2-point conversion to give the Titans a win over rival Cave Spring.
"I'll never forget that as long as I live," he said.
'Coach on the field'
Harris redshirted as a Charlotte freshman in 2015, which was the 49ers' first year of FBS football after moving up from the FCS.
He made the Conference USA all-freshman team the following season, when he started at outside linebacker.
Harris moved to defensive end prior to the 2018 season. He earned All-Conference USA honorable mention in 2018, when he had 56 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks. He was also named Conference USA's football scholar-athlete of the year.
Brad Lambert was fired as Charlotte's coach after that 2018 season. He was succeeded by Healy, who steered the 49ers to a school-record seven wins in 2019.
But Harris was unable to play last season.
In August 2019, he was diagnosed with a herniated disk that was pressing on a nerve in his back.
"It was probably one of the most consistently painful things I've ever been through," he said. "When it first started hurting, it was taking 10-15 minutes just to get into my car every morning to go to treatment. I looked like an old man walking."
He got spinal injections to numb the pain. He was hoping to eventually play last fall, but he wound up having season-ending back surgery in October 2019.
Harris was still a team captain, though. Healy said he was integral to the team's 2019 success, which included the first bowl berth in the program's history. The coaches gave Harris a team award for the positive impact he made on the season.
"I tried to influence and lead and inspire wherever I could, even though I was injured," Harris said.
The Charlotte coaches wanted him to apply for an NCAA injury waiver so he could return for a sixth season.
"I begged and pleaded and told him he could live at my house," Healy cracked.
"My 5-year-old, all he talks about is Tyriq. He's one of those guys that lights up a room every time he walks in it. When you're working on building a culture, … he's your foundation."
Having already graduated, Harris wasn't sure whether to stick around or to move on with his life. But after seeing that "something special is brewing in Charlotte," he decided last November to return for the 2020 season.
He is glad he made that decision.
"If I would've said no, … I would've been trying to find a job in the midst of the whole corona pandemic," Harris said. "God's really blessed me with another opportunity, to come here another year."
Harris has started every game for the 49ers (2-2, 2-1 Conference USA) this season, just as he did in 2017 and 2018.
"He's a coach on the field," Healy said. "Him coming back was as big as anything that's happened to our program in the last eight months.
"He's able to help us get guys lined up. He's able to make calls. He knows exactly what we're thinking before we can even tell him."
Harris has 13 tackles, one sack and one QB hurry this year. He has also seen action at outside linebacker and defensive tackle.
"He's instinctive," Healy said. "He's got an unbelievable motor. He just won't stop."
Healy also values Harris' vocal leadership.
"He's a three-year captain. At 33 years old like Tyriq is, that's a pretty big deal," Healy joked.
Harris is not afraid to correct a teammate if needed.
"Being in my sixth year, I've got a really great opportunity to lead men and show people the way things are supposed to be done," Harris said. "I've seen what winning football looks like. I've seen what losing football looks like.
"It's just an understanding I'm trying to build in these men that there's a different way we've got to do things if we want to continue to … win."
Making the time
Harris graduated in May 2019 with a 3.67 GPA. He majored in biology, with a minor in psychology. Not only did he make the Dean's List in three semesters for having a GPA between 3.4 and 3.79, but he made the Chancellor's List in four other semesters for having a GPA above 3.8.
He is now taking undergraduate courses in business, and has a 3.68 GPA.
"I have a really good work ethic. School comes first. Football is a momentary game," Harris said. "Education's forever. It's understanding that the rest of your life is in your hands.
"You make time for what's important in your life."
Harris is one of 199 semifinalists from all divisions of college football for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which annually recognizes a player for his academic and football success and his leadership.
He is interested in either becoming a dentist or going into medical device sales.
"I told Tyriq the other day, … I will call anybody in the country for you when you want to hang up your cleats and tell them, 'I guarantee success for this guy. You will call me and thank me for years if you hire this guy, because he's that special,’" Healy said.
Harris also makes the time to help others.
He is one of 114 players on the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, which awards an FBS player for his community service and academic and football success.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, Harris was involved in such activities as reading to kids at an elementary school and participating in a dance marathon for young adults with disabilities.
"I had a lot of great people pour into me when I was very young, from the time in elementary school when I was struggling to learn to read," Harris said. "So it's only right that I give back."
Everett, who coordinates the community service that Charlotte athletes do, said he does not know how Harris finds the time for his volunteer work.
"He's always out in the community," Everett said. "We usually do a [baseball] game every spring for children with disabilities. There was a kid that just ran up to him and jumped into his arms; his mom told me after, 'Yeah, Tyriq comes by and visits him in his free time.’ I had no clue.
"There are things he just does on his own that he doesn't even want credit for."
It remains to be seen if this will be Harris' final college football season.
Because of the pandemic, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors has given all 2020 fall sports athletes an extra year of eligibility.
Harris plans to decide by season's end if he will return to Charlotte next fall as a seventh-year senior.
"I'm praying about it," he said.
His coach does not want to lose him.
"I'm begging him to come back and be that first four-year captain in the history of college football," Healy said.
