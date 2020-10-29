Hidden Valley grad Tyriq Harris is 'the old man' on Charlotte 49ers football team

The Charlotte coaches wanted him to apply for an NCAA injury waiver so he could return for a sixth season.

"I begged and pleaded and told him he could live at my house," Healy cracked.

"My 5-year-old, all he talks about is Tyriq. He's one of those guys that lights up a room every time he walks in it. When you're working on building a culture, … he's your foundation."

Having already graduated, Harris wasn't sure whether to stick around or to move on with his life. But after seeing that "something special is brewing in Charlotte," he decided last November to return for the 2020 season.

He is glad he made that decision.

"If I would've said no, … I would've been trying to find a job in the midst of the whole corona pandemic," Harris said. "God's really blessed me with another opportunity, to come here another year."

Harris has started every game for the 49ers (2-2, 2-1 Conference USA) this season, just as he did in 2017 and 2018.

"He's a coach on the field," Healy said. "Him coming back was as big as anything that's happened to our program in the last eight months.