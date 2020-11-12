Hidden Valley grad Tyriq Harris of Charlotte named Campbell Trophy finalist

Hidden Valley High School graduate and Charlotte defensive end Tyriq Harris was named one of 12 finalists Thursday for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which goes to college football's top scholar-athlete.

Each finalist will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. The winner's grant will increase to $25,000.

Harris, who graduated cum laude from Charlotte in 2019 with a 3.67 GPA, is working toward a second bachelor's degree.

The finalists were chosen out of 199 semifinalists from all divisions of college football. Other finalists include Hampden-Sydney offensive lineman Tyler Howerton and Texas QB Sam Ehlinger.

The William V. Campbell Trophy, which is presented by the National Football Foundation, annually recognizes a player for his academic and football success and his leadership.

Past winners of the award, which is referred to as the "academic Heisman," include Peyton Manning, Tim Tebow and Micah Kiser.

