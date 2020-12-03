High School Notebook: Patrick Henry receiver Pedigo commits to VMI

The path out of Roanoke's Patrick Henry High School to VMI's football program has worked well for Leroy Thomas.

PH senior wide receiver Trace Pedigo plans to follow in those footsteps.

Pedigo has committed to VMI, where Thomas made the All-Southern Conference Freshman team in 2019 with 54 receptions at wide receiver for the Keydets.

The 6-foot-3, 192-pound Pedigo made second-team All-Timesland last fall, catching 41 passes for 782 yards and seven touchdowns, adding a 72-yard TD reception in PH's 56-14 playoff victory over Albemarle.

Pedigo said he has been in contact with VMI since late in the 2019 season, but he said the Keydets' interest ramped up after former Vanderbilt assistant Patrick Ashford became VMI's receivers coach in March.

VMI offered Pedigo a full scholarship, and it was the only FCS or FBS program to do so.

"I had a bunch of [Division II] offers, and I could have gone and played lacrosse somewhere," Pedigo said.

"This was the best option for me. It's D-I ball. It's for free. And it's a great school.