Inclement weather handed Salem a rain-shortened win Tuesday to open its series at Lynchburg.

Mother Nature wasn’t as kind to the Red Sox on Saturday night.

The skies opened in the bottom of the seventh inning and play never resumed. The Hillcats, thanks to a two-run first inning, won 3-0 and claimed their third straight victory in the series.

The Red Sox (18-19) won 3-0 on Tuesday night in a game that was called in the seventh inning because of inclement weather.

Salem only had runners in scoring position in one inning Saturday, which came in the fifth.

Endorse Lira led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on Albert Feliz’s walk.

Hillcats starter Austin Peterson (1-3) needed four pitches to record three outs to escape the jam. He scattered five hits, walked two and struck out six over five innings.

Wuilfredo Antunez had an RBI triple and scored on Guy Lipscomb’s single to put the Hillcats (20-18) ahead 2-0 in the first inning.

Jose Devers’ fourth-inning double scored Lipscomb for the three-run advantage.

Red Sox starter Luis Perales (0-3) allowed three earned runs on four hits, walked two and struck out seven over 4 2/3 innings.