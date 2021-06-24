Hillcats down Sox on Nelson's big hit

Hosea Nelson lashed a three-run, tie-breaking double in the top of the seventh inning, and the Lynchburg Hillcats defeated the Salem Red Sox 5-2 on Thursday at Haley Toyota Field.
Lynchburg (24-19) won for the second straight night to leap-frog Salem (24-21) into second place in the Low-A East North Division.
Gilberto Jimenez gave the Sox a 2-1 lead in the fifth with an RBI double – one of only four hits for the Sox.
Cade Smith and Jerson Ramirez combined for four hitless innings of relief for Lynchburg.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
