 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hillcats down Sox on Nelson's big hit
0 comments

Hillcats down Sox on Nelson's big hit

{{featured_button_text}}

Hosea Nelson lashed a three-run, tie-breaking double in the top of the seventh inning, and the Lynchburg Hillcats defeated the Salem Red Sox 5-2 on Thursday at Haley Toyota Field.

Lynchburg (24-19) won for the second straight night to leap-frog Salem (24-21) into second place in the Low-A East North Division.

Gilberto Jimenez gave the Sox a 2-1 lead in the fifth with an RBI double – one of only four hits for the Sox.

Cade Smith and Jerson Ramirez combined for four hitless innings of relief for Lynchburg.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keon Johnson breaks NBA draft combine vertical jump record

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sox rally to beat Shorebirds
Local

Sox rally to beat Shorebirds

SALISBURY, Md. – Ceddanne Rafaela hit a tie-breaking single in the top of the ninth inning as the Salem Red Sox rallied to defeat the Delmarva…

Sox winning streak snapped at 4
Local

Sox winning streak snapped at 4

SALISBURY, Md. – Jake Lyons threw 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief to lead the Delmarva Shorebirds to a 5-1 victory over the Salem R…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert