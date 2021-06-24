Hillcats down Sox on Nelson's big hit

Hosea Nelson lashed a three-run, tie-breaking double in the top of the seventh inning, and the Lynchburg Hillcats defeated the Salem Red Sox 5-2 on Thursday at Haley Toyota Field.

Lynchburg (24-19) won for the second straight night to leap-frog Salem (24-21) into second place in the Low-A East North Division.

Gilberto Jimenez gave the Sox a 2-1 lead in the fifth with an RBI double – one of only four hits for the Sox.

Cade Smith and Jerson Ramirez combined for four hitless innings of relief for Lynchburg.

