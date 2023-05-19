Salem brought the tying run to the plate with no outs in the ninth inning Friday night.

The Red Sox even had a runner in scoring position with one out.

They weren’t able to produce against Lynchburg.

Hillcats relief pitcher Magnus Ellerts didn’t allow a hit in the ninth to prevent a Salem rally and lifted Lynchburg to a 5-3 home victory.

It marked the second straight loss for the Red Sox (18-18) after opening the series with two triumphs.

Ellerts allowed a two-run homer to Roman Anthony (2 for 4) in the top of the eighth inning that cut Salem’s deficit to 4-3.

He retired four of the last five batters he faced to preserve the win, which included stranding Luis Ravelo (2 for 4) on second in the ninth.

The Hillcats (19-18) added an insurance run in the bottom of the frame on Robert Lopez’s RBI single.

Jordan Brown hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning that gave Lynchburg a 4-1 lead.