Salem brought the tying run to the plate with no outs in the ninth inning Friday night.
The Red Sox even had a runner in scoring position with one out.
They weren’t able to produce against Lynchburg.
Hillcats relief pitcher Magnus Ellerts didn’t allow a hit in the ninth to prevent a Salem rally and lifted Lynchburg to a 5-3 home victory.
It marked the second straight loss for the Red Sox (18-18) after opening the series with two triumphs.
Ellerts allowed a two-run homer to Roman Anthony (2 for 4) in the top of the eighth inning that cut Salem’s deficit to 4-3.
He retired four of the last five batters he faced to preserve the win, which included stranding Luis Ravelo (2 for 4) on second in the ninth.
People are also reading…
The Hillcats (19-18) added an insurance run in the bottom of the frame on Robert Lopez’s RBI single.
Jordan Brown hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning that gave Lynchburg a 4-1 lead.