Hillcats nip Salem Red Sox 2-1 to salvage series split

Catcher Yainer Diaz went 3 for 4 and drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning, and three Lynchburg pitchers combined to limit Salem to four hits as the Hillcats defeated the Red Sox 2-1 on Sunday at Haley Toyota Field.

The Sox (6-6) saw their three-game winning streak snapped while splitting the six-game series with the Hillcats (9-3).

After taking an early lead, Salem was held without a hit over the final six innings by Lynchburg relievers Eric Mock and Jaime-Arias Bautista.

The Hillcats took the lead with two runs in the top of the sixth off reliever Aaron Perry. Jhonkensy Noel doubled home Micah Pries to tie the game, 1-1. Diaz followed with an RBI single to left.

The Sox took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Jecorrah Arnold scored on a balk by Lynchburg starter Lenny Torres.

Salem starter Jeremy Wu-Yelland tossed three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out three. A southpaw drafted in the fourth round last summer, Wu-Yelland lowered his ERA to 1.08 through three starts.

Leadoff man Gilberto Jimenez went 2 for 4 for Salem and is batting .378 after the opening two weeks of the season.

ON DECK: The Sox take Monday off before opening a six-game series at Fredericksburg on Tuesday. The National lost again Sunday to drop to 0-12.

