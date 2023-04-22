Salem converted with runners in scoring position to take a lead in the second inning Saturday.

The Red Sox weren’t able to do that over the final seven innings as Lynchburg seized control.

The Hillcats overcame the early deficit by scoring the game’s final eight runs in an 8-3 triumph at Carilion Clinic Field.

Lyonell James (RBI single) and Ronald Rosario (two-run double) converted in back-to-back at-bats in the second inning to put the Red Sox (7-7) ahead 3-0.

Salem went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position over its next seven at-bats.

The Hillcats (7-7) scored three in the third to tie the game, took the lead for good with two runs in the seventh and added three insurance runs in the ninth.

Lynchburg infielder Maick Collado, who has been a thorn in Salem’s side this series, continued his hot hitting by going 3 for 3 with a double, homer and three RBIs. He is 8 for 15 with seven RBIs in the series.

Salem relief pitcher Jhonny Felix (0-1) allowed the go-ahead runs in the seventh and suffered the loss.