Hillcats rally past Sox in 9th

Lynchburg scored seven runs in the top of the ninth inning behind six hits and two costly Salem errors, and the Hillcats rallied past the Red Sox for a 9-6 victory on Wednesday night at Haley Toyota Field.
Salem (47-33), which lost for just the second time in seven games, saw its division lead over Delmarva trimmed to 1.5 games.
