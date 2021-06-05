 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hillcats snap Salem's 3-game winning streak
0 comments

Hillcats snap Salem's 3-game winning streak

{{featured_button_text}}
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

LYNCHBURG – Yordys Valdes went 2 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the Lynchburg Hillcats to a 5-1 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Saturday at Bank of the James Stadium.

The Sox (15-13) saw their three-game winning streak snapped.

Lynchburg (15-12) pitchers Josh Wolf, Zach Hart and Jerson Ramirez combined to limit Salem to five hits while striking out 11.

Joe Davis went 2 for 4, driving in Salem’s lone run with a double in the sixth. Stephen Scott also had two hits for the Sox.

ON DECK: The Sox and Hillcats conclude their six-game series at 3 p.m. Sunday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sox defeat Hillcats in 11
Local

Sox defeat Hillcats in 11

LYNCHBURG – Devon Roedahl tossed a perfect 11th inning to strand Lynchburg’s "free" runner at third, and the Salem Red Sox defeated the Hillca…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert