Hillcats snap Salem's 3-game winning streak

LYNCHBURG – Yordys Valdes went 2 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the Lynchburg Hillcats to a 5-1 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Saturday at Bank of the James Stadium.
The Sox (15-13) saw their three-game winning streak snapped.
Lynchburg (15-12) pitchers Josh Wolf, Zach Hart and Jerson Ramirez combined to limit Salem to five hits while striking out 11.
Joe Davis went 2 for 4, driving in Salem’s lone run with a double in the sixth. Stephen Scott also had two hits for the Sox.
ON DECK: The Sox and Hillcats conclude their six-game series at 3 p.m. Sunday.
