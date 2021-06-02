Hillcats take series opener from Sox

LYNCHBURG -- Alexfri Planez hit two home runs and racked up five RBIs to lead the Lynchburg Hillcats to a 7-5 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Tuesday at Bank of the James Stadium.
The Sox (12-12) have lost seven of eight, while the Hillcats (14-9) broke a two-game skid.
Jaxx Groshans went 3 for 5 with three runs scored for Salem.
ON DECK: The Sox and Hillcats continue their six-game series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bank of the James Stadium.
