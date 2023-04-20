Marc Filia’s two-run homer capped a five-run first inning as Lynchburg took a lead it never relinquished in a 13-4 win over Salem on Thursday evening at Carilion Clinic Field.

The Hillcats (6-6) scored five in the first and six more in the fifth.

Angel Zarate went 4 for 6 with two doubles and four RBIs.

Salem starter Jedixon Paez (0-1) pitched into the fifth inning. He allowed nine runs (six earned) on 10 hits, walked two and struck out four.

Albert Feliz had a two-run single and Karson Simas added an RBI single in Salem’s three-run third inning.

The Red Sox (6-6) have allowed 30 runs in the first three games of the six-game series.

It is the most runs they have allowed in a series so far this season.

Delmarva tallied 28 runs over three games in the season-opening series and Carolina had 23 runs in last week’s six-game set.