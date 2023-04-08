Knoxville scored five straight goals to seize control and hold off Roanoke’s third-period rally, 7-5, on Friday evening inside the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

The Rail Yard Dawgs (31-19-5) remained in fourth place in the Southern Professional Hockey League standings heading into Saturday night’s regular-season finale.

Roanoke can guarantee home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs with a win over Knoxville (32-21-3) at the Berglund Center or gaining a point with an overtime/shootout loss combined with an Evansville loss at Birmingham.

If Evansville beats Birmingham and Roanoke suffers an overtime/shootout loss, a coin toss would decide the tiebreaker for the fourth and fifth seeds.

A regulation loss by Roanoke would knock it out of fourth place.

Jordan Xavier and CJ Stubbs scored back-to-back goals in a two-minute stretch early in the first period Friday night to give Roanoke a 2-1 lead.

Knoxville responded by scoring five consecutive goals spanning more than 31 minutes to take a 6-2 lead.

The advantage was enough to hold off Roanoke’s comeback bid. Gehrett Sargis scored two of Roanoke’s three third-period goals, and Stubbs added his second of the game.

Roanoke's Brody Claeys recorded eight saves on 13 chances, and Austyn Roudebush stopped seven of the eight shots he faced.

Cameron Hough scored two goals for Knoxville.