In the Dawgs' house: With no hockey, arena’s dates likely to stay dark

In any other year, the blow of losing an entire minor league hockey season would be tempered a bit by opportunity – the chance to add a few more concerts or shows.
One problem: In 2020, nobody’s really doing those, either.
“Nobody’s touring,” Berglund Center general manager Robyn Schon said Wednesday, one day after the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced they were opting out of the 2020-21 SPHL season. “These dates are going to stay available until things with COVID change. I just can’t see that anybody’s going to book a concert or an event of any type of live entertainment on a national level before next summer.”
Schon said her staff is still assessing the financial impact of losing the 28 home games that the Dawgs typically play, but Tuesday’s announcement hardly came as a shock.
Officials from the team and the arena have been corresponding for months. When the state-mandated cap on mass gatherings didn’t budge off 1,000 through the late summer and early fall, she knew the season was in serious jeopardy.
“It’s just not financially feasible for them or for us,” Schon said of playing with a crowd limit of 1,000. “To make ice is a very expensive undertaking. To make it and maintain it is a very expensive undertaking. We would not just make ice for three or four games, I don’t think. We would have to be looking at a season, even if it were an abbreviated season, but that’s not going to happen.”
The Dawgs are one of five teams that are sitting out the SPHL campaign. Five other teams, all in states with looser restrictions on crowd sizes, plan to move ahead with a 42-game season.
The Dawgs will look to regroup, with the long-term health of the franchise in mind.
“I’m confident that they will be back next fall pending no unique situation with COVID or any world event that keeps people indoors or capacities reduced,” Schon said. “I think we’ll be past that; at least I’m keeping my fingers crossed. But I have no doubt that they’re going to be back, and I’m hoping that fans will use this time as an opportunity to continue promoting them and putting the Dawgs’ name out there and maybe even recruiting some new fans just to get people excited about it for a year from now. We’ve got a year.”
And when that year is over? Schon can’t wait to fill some dates with a little bit of stick-and-puck rowdiness again.
“The energy that you feel when you come to a sporting event — specifically hockey, where we’re really loud — that’s going to be an opportunity for people to release some angst that has been built up for year,” she said with a laugh. “So maybe it’ll be a combination of a party and a hockey game. We throw a party and a hockey game breaks out.”
