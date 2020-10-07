In the Dawgs' house: With no hockey, arena’s dates likely to stay dark

In any other year, the blow of losing an entire minor league hockey season would be tempered a bit by opportunity – the chance to add a few more concerts or shows.

One problem: In 2020, nobody’s really doing those, either.

“Nobody’s touring,” Berglund Center general manager Robyn Schon said Wednesday, one day after the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced they were opting out of the 2020-21 SPHL season. “These dates are going to stay available until things with COVID change. I just can’t see that anybody’s going to book a concert or an event of any type of live entertainment on a national level before next summer.”

Schon said her staff is still assessing the financial impact of losing the 28 home games that the Dawgs typically play, but Tuesday’s announcement hardly came as a shock.

Officials from the team and the arena have been corresponding for months. When the state-mandated cap on mass gatherings didn’t budge off 1,000 through the late summer and early fall, she knew the season was in serious jeopardy.