In the region: Bolling, Hensley advance to VSGA final

HOT SPRINGS — Defending champ Dot Bolling of Salem and Fran Hensley of Ridgeway won their semifinal matches Wednesday at the VSGA Super Senior Women's Amateur Championship at The Homestead.
The top-seeded Bolling beat fourth-seeded Marie Anderson 3 and 2, while the third-seeded Hensley defeated second-seeded Barbara Wetters 3 and 2.
Bolling and Hensley will meet for the title Thursday.
Bolling had beaten Tillie Aguiar 2 up in Tuesday's quarterfinals. Hensley beat Janet Cochrane of Blue Hills Golf Club 6 and 5 on Tuesday.
Bolling had won medalist honors in stroke-play qualifying Monday with a 1-over 73.
In the VSGA Senior Women's Amateur at The Homestead, Shelley Savage, Joanne Kitusky, Andrea Miller and Mary Cabriele were quarterfinal winners Wednesday.
GOLF
Tech signee leads VSGA tourney
Virginia Tech signee David Stanford of Vienna is in first place entering Thursday's final round of the 69th VSGA Junior Stroke Play Championship at Roanoke Country Club.
After taking the first-round lead Tuesday with a 5-under 66, Stanford shot an even-par 71 on Wednesday for a two-day total of 5-under 137.
Michael Lee of Fairfax is in second at 4-under 138. He also shot a 71 on Wednesday.
Preston Burton, Trey Marrion and Ryan Slonaker are tied for third at 139.
FOOTBALL
JMU tops CAA poll
James Madison topped the Colonial Athletic Association's preseason poll.
JMU, which made the FCS semifinals last spring, received 231 points and 15 first-place votes from a panel of 24 coaches and media members. Delaware was second with 222 points and seven first-place votes.
Richmond, which got the other two first-place votes, was picked fourth out of 12 teams. William and Mary was picked 11th.
Richmond linebacker and Covington High School graduate Tyler Dressler made the preseason All-CAA team. The graduate student has returned to the Spiders for his extra year of eligibility.
BASEBALL
Greenway honored
Ferrum outfielder and North Cross graduate Josh Greenway (4.0 GPA) has been named a second-team Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Greenway, who hit .345 last spring, became the 10th Academic All-American in Ferrum athletics history.
TENNIS
SVU's Dias, Snelson cited
Southern Virginia's Marcos Dias, who reached the NCAA Division III quarterfinals in both singles and doubles, has been named the state small-college player of the year.
Thomas Snelson, who guided SVU to a conference title and a berth in the NCAAs, was named the state small-college coach of the year.
Dias was joined on the small-college all-state first team by SVU's Kukutla Motlojoa.
On the women's side, Washington and Lee's Taylor Garcia, Becket Waters and Gabi Moss made the first team.