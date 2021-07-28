In the region: Bolling, Hensley advance to VSGA final

HOT SPRINGS — Defending champ Dot Bolling of Salem and Fran Hensley of Ridgeway won their semifinal matches Wednesday at the VSGA Super Senior Women's Amateur Championship at The Homestead.

The top-seeded Bolling beat fourth-seeded Marie Anderson 3 and 2, while the third-seeded Hensley defeated second-seeded Barbara Wetters 3 and 2.

Bolling and Hensley will meet for the title Thursday.

Bolling had beaten Tillie Aguiar 2 up in Tuesday's quarterfinals. Hensley beat Janet Cochrane of Blue Hills Golf Club 6 and 5 on Tuesday.

Bolling had won medalist honors in stroke-play qualifying Monday with a 1-over 73.

In the VSGA Senior Women's Amateur at The Homestead, Shelley Savage, Joanne Kitusky, Andrea Miller and Mary Cabriele were quarterfinal winners Wednesday.

GOLF

Tech signee leads VSGA tourney

Virginia Tech signee David Stanford of Vienna is in first place entering Thursday's final round of the 69th VSGA Junior Stroke Play Championship at Roanoke Country Club.

After taking the first-round lead Tuesday with a 5-under 66, Stanford shot an even-par 71 on Wednesday for a two-day total of 5-under 137.