In the region: Bolling wins 14th VSGA title

Stanford, who will play in the U.S. Amateur next week, won the title for the second time in three years.

He became the fifth player to win both the VSGA Junior Match Play Championship and the VSGA Junior Stroke Play Championship in the same year, becoming the first to do so since ex-Hokie Mark Lawrence Jr. in 2015.

MEN'S SOCCER

Ferrum hires coach

Ferrum announced the hiring of Matt Cureton as its new head coach.

Cureton was an assistant at ODAC tournament runner-up Guilford last season.

The Lees-McRae graduate has also been an assistant at Big South member Presbyterian.

SOFTBALL

Radford's Fisher honored

Radford outfielder Sydney Fisher and High Point volleyball player Abby Bottomley have been named the Big South co-women of the year for the 2020-21 school year.

They were recognized for their athletic and academic achievement, community service, campus activities and leadership roles. They now become candidates for the NCAA woman of the year award.