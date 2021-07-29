 Skip to main content
In the region: Bolling wins 14th VSGA title
In the region: Bolling wins 14th VSGA title

HOT SPRINGS — Two-time defending champ Dot Bolling of Salem won the VSGA Super Senior Women's Amateur Championship on Thursday at The Homestead.

The top-seeded Bolling beat third-seeded Fran Hensley of Ridgeway 2 and 1 in the final.

“We have been fighting each other for 30 years. And we’re best friends," Bolling said in a VSGA news release.

Bolling won her 14th VSGA title, extending her VSGA women's career record. It was her sixth VSGA title in the super senior division; she won her third VSGA Super Senior Women’s Stroke Play Championship last month.

In the VSGA Senior Women's Amateur at The Homestead, defending champ Andrea Miller and Joanne Kitusky won their semifinal matches to advance to Friday's final.

GOLF

Tech signee wins VSGA title

Virginia Tech signee David Stanford of Vienna sank a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to win the 69th VSGA Junior Stroke Play Championship at Roanoke Country Club.

Stanford shot a 1-under 70 on Friday for a three-day total of 6-under 207. He beat Preston Burton of Charlottesville High School by one stroke. Burton had four birdies in his final eight holes.

Michael Lee of Fairfax and Ryan Slonaker of Penn Laird tied for third at 209.

Stanford, who will play in the U.S. Amateur next week, won the title for the second time in three years.

He became the fifth player to win both the VSGA Junior Match Play Championship and the VSGA Junior Stroke Play Championship in the same year, becoming the first to do so since ex-Hokie Mark Lawrence Jr. in 2015.

MEN'S SOCCER

Ferrum hires coach

Ferrum announced the hiring of Matt Cureton as its new head coach.

Cureton was an assistant at ODAC tournament runner-up Guilford last season.

The Lees-McRae graduate has also been an assistant at Big South member Presbyterian.

SOFTBALL

Radford's Fisher honored

Radford outfielder Sydney Fisher and High Point volleyball player Abby Bottomley have been named the Big South co-women of the year for the 2020-21 school year.

They were recognized for their athletic and academic achievement, community service, campus activities and leadership roles. They now become candidates for the NCAA woman of the year award.

Fisher, a two-time All-Big South first-team pick, hit a league-high .392 this year. She graduated with a 4.0 GPA, majoring in biology and chemistry.

TENNIS

SVU's Dias, Snelson cited

Southern Virginia's Marcos Dias, who reached the NCAA Division III quarterfinals in both singles and doubles, has been named the state small-college player of the year.

Thomas Snelson, who guided SVU to a conference title and a berth in the NCAAs, was named the state small-college coach of the year.

Dias was joined on the small-college all-state first team by SVU's Kukutla Motlojoa.

On the women's side, Washington and Lee's Taylor Garcia, Becket Waters and Gabi Moss made the first team.

