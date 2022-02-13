In the region: Crews wins Bassmaster Elite event

PALATKA, Fla. — Salem pro John Crews won the Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River fishing tournament Sunday with a four-day total of 75 pounds, 4 ounces.

The final two mornings of the tournament were televised live by Fox Sports 1 on Saturday and Sunday.

Crews claimed his first Elite Series title since winning at the California Delta in 2010.

Crews, in his 17th year on the Elite Series, won $100,000 for finishing first. He edged Bob Downey by 1 1/4 pounds.

“I’ve said it 100 times, 'When it’s your time, it’s your time,’” Crews said, according to a Bassmaster news release. “This week, it was just my time.”

Crews led after Thursday's first day of the tournament with 28 pounds. He kept the lead after Friday's action with a two-day total of 45 pounds, 3 ounces. He retained his lead after Saturday's action with a three-day total of 58 pounds, 3 ounces.

SOFTBALL

No. 10 Va. Tech 5,

No. 20 Kentucky 1

LEESBURG, Fla. — Keely Rochard pitched a four-hitter, striking out eight and walking one, to lead the Hokies (5-0) past the Wildcats (4-1).

Meredith Slaw belted a pinch-hit grand slam for the Hokies.

The Hokies won two games Saturday, beating Michigan State 5-1 and defeating No. 12 Missouri 4-3.

Cameron Fagan had four hits and one RBI in the win over the Spartans. Emma Lemley (Jefferson Forest) got the win.

Rochard pitched a six-hitter to beat Missouri, striking out 11 and walking one. Kelsey Brown had two hits and two RBIs.

WRESTLING

W&L wins conference title

BALTIMORE — Washington and Lee won the Centennial Conference championship Saturday.

W&L had 97 points, 10 more than runner-up Johns Hopkins, to win the seven-team tournament.

Four Generals won individual titles — Riley Parker at 125 pounds; Charlie Cunningham at 141; Ryan Luth at 157; and Clay Chadwick at heavyweight.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Hokies break records

Virginia Tech's Antonio Lopez Segura broke the school, facility and meet records in the mile Saturday with a time of 3:56.79 at Liberty University's Darius Dixon Memorial Invitational.

At Clemson's Tiger Paw Invite on Saturday, Tech's Victoria Gorlova broke her own school record in the triple jump with a jump of 44 feet, 8 1/2 inches. On Friday's opening day of that meet, Gorlova broke the school record in the long jump with a jump of 20-7 1/2.